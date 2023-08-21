Have you considered the need for a darker dark mode on Google Play?
Do you remember back in the day when most of the best phones on the market didn’t have dark modes? The mode, which aims to preserve your eyesight while improving your device’s power consumption (and thus, battery) was so wildly successful that it eventually made its way to basically everything we own.
But there is still an ongoing debate regarding the dark factor of the mode: how dark exactly should it be? Well, I see the sides as follows:
Well, Google says: why not both? Or at least, this is how I view the news that Google Play’s dark theme got just a bit darker. It’s not lite-black. It’s not pitch-black. It’s in between. But it’s also just a test for now.
So, after checking the comparison above, you can certainly notice how the image on the right is just a splash darker than the one on the left. Would this change effectively help to cater to both camps?
So, win-win? Maybe. This change may be just a test or an implementation, which is part of the Big G’s updated design guidance. Something similar did happen to Chrome and YouTube recently, so the latter may very well be the case.
Could the Big G be doing this in preparation for the upcoming Pixel 8 series of flagships? Probably not, but it's always worth it to remember to be hyped about something cool in the smartphone world!
Personally, I’m a big fan of buttons and letting people choose their colors, but hey — what do I know? I’m just a dark mode fan, who wants to see a consumer appliance with a screen that also has the option.
(Please, shout out below if you have a fridge or washing machine with a dark mode. I’m betting that one exists!)
