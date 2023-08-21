Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Snag the Google Pixel Watch at an unbeatable price on Amazon UK

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Snag the Google Pixel Watch at an unbeatable price on Amazon UK
Are you a fan of the Google Pixel Watch? And do you also live in the UK? In this case, you’ve just hit the jackpot because Amazon UK sells this wearable at an incredible 32% off its regular price. This mind-blowing discount lands it at its best price at the merchant. So, if you want to complete your Google ecosystem without spending too much, now might just be a perfect time to do it.

We haven’t witnessed a more exciting price for the Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi connectivity at the online retailer. That’s why we believe this offer is something to consider right now. Moreover, as if that’s not enough, the merchant has all four color variants with the same £110 discount, allowing you to pick the one you like the most without giving up the sweet offer.

The Google Pixel Watch is now 32% cheaper at Amazon UK

The Google Pixel Watch can now be yours at an unbeatable price. This is the first generation of smartwatches by Google, and it surely is a promising start. It has plenty of exciting features and tracking capabilities. Get it today at 32% off its regular price of £339.
£110 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon


If you’re obsessed with finding even more ways to save (and also have a spare smartwatch or tablet), you can take advantage of the trade-in offer to cut another £60 off this wearable’s price tag. Keep in mind that the device you provide should meet some criteria.

Google seems to have wanted to see how the land lies before taking its fair share of the wearables market. With its 1.2-inch AMOLED display, the company’s first attempt at smartwatch creation is indeed impressive on most fronts.

The Wear OS powering this smartwatch relies on Fitbit workout tracking. While overall tracking performance here is far from perfect compared to Samsung and Apple watches (which can be expected of a first-gen wearable), it should be okay for most people. You get emergency SOS, sleep tracking, more than 40 workout tracking options, etc.

The Google Pixel Watch may be a first-gen smartwatch, but it undoubtedly is comfortable to wear. It’s also very sleek and elegant. Furthermore, it’s built with recycled premium stainless steel. Actually, if there’s anything Google didn’t quite nail down, it’s the smartwatch's battery life, which isn't all that impressive.

To sum up, although far from perfect, this wearable may be a tempting choice for Google Pixel phone users. Don’t miss out and snatch it at this unbeatable price while you still can.

Popular stories

T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
T-Mobile might be shooting itself in the foot with alleged change to port-in perk
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Amazon knocks down a whopping 50% off the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro, reducing them to an impulse buy
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless