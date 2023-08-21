Snag the Google Pixel Watch at an unbeatable price on Amazon UK
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you a fan of the Google Pixel Watch? And do you also live in the UK? In this case, you’ve just hit the jackpot because Amazon UK sells this wearable at an incredible 32% off its regular price. This mind-blowing discount lands it at its best price at the merchant. So, if you want to complete your Google ecosystem without spending too much, now might just be a perfect time to do it.
If you’re obsessed with finding even more ways to save (and also have a spare smartwatch or tablet), you can take advantage of the trade-in offer to cut another £60 off this wearable’s price tag. Keep in mind that the device you provide should meet some criteria.
The Wear OS powering this smartwatch relies on Fitbit workout tracking. While overall tracking performance here is far from perfect compared to Samsung and Apple watches (which can be expected of a first-gen wearable), it should be okay for most people. You get emergency SOS, sleep tracking, more than 40 workout tracking options, etc.
The Google Pixel Watch may be a first-gen smartwatch, but it undoubtedly is comfortable to wear. It’s also very sleek and elegant. Furthermore, it’s built with recycled premium stainless steel. Actually, if there’s anything Google didn’t quite nail down, it’s the smartwatch's battery life, which isn't all that impressive.
To sum up, although far from perfect, this wearable may be a tempting choice for Google Pixel phone users. Don’t miss out and snatch it at this unbeatable price while you still can.
We haven’t witnessed a more exciting price for the Google Pixel Watch with Wi-Fi connectivity at the online retailer. That’s why we believe this offer is something to consider right now. Moreover, as if that’s not enough, the merchant has all four color variants with the same £110 discount, allowing you to pick the one you like the most without giving up the sweet offer.
If you’re obsessed with finding even more ways to save (and also have a spare smartwatch or tablet), you can take advantage of the trade-in offer to cut another £60 off this wearable’s price tag. Keep in mind that the device you provide should meet some criteria.
Google seems to have wanted to see how the land lies before taking its fair share of the wearables market. With its 1.2-inch AMOLED display, the company’s first attempt at smartwatch creation is indeed impressive on most fronts.
The Wear OS powering this smartwatch relies on Fitbit workout tracking. While overall tracking performance here is far from perfect compared to Samsung and Apple watches (which can be expected of a first-gen wearable), it should be okay for most people. You get emergency SOS, sleep tracking, more than 40 workout tracking options, etc.
The Google Pixel Watch may be a first-gen smartwatch, but it undoubtedly is comfortable to wear. It’s also very sleek and elegant. Furthermore, it’s built with recycled premium stainless steel. Actually, if there’s anything Google didn’t quite nail down, it’s the smartwatch's battery life, which isn't all that impressive.
To sum up, although far from perfect, this wearable may be a tempting choice for Google Pixel phone users. Don’t miss out and snatch it at this unbeatable price while you still can.
Things that are NOT allowed: