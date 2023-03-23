Amazon UK is massively undercutting Google with its killer new LTE Pixel Watch deals





But if you're looking for an undeniably stylish alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 8 that you can use alongside your favorite Android smartphone, you might want to snub the official online Google Store and head over to Amazon UK instead.

Google Pixel Watch 41mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Google Assistant, 320 ppi AMOLED Display with Up to 1,000 Nits Brightness, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Stainless Steel Case, Champagne Gold and Silver Color Options with Hazel and Charcoal Straps £100 off (26%) Buy at Amazon Google Pixel Watch 41mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Google Assistant, 320 ppi AMOLED Display with Up to 1,000 Nits Brightness, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Fall Detection, Stainless Steel Case, Black and Silver Color Options with Obsidian and Chalk Straps £80 off (21%) Buy at Amazon





That's because the e-commerce giant is ready to slash up to an amazing 100 quid off the regular price of a Wear OS-powered Pixel Watch with no strings attached and no special requirements. You obviously don't need to trade anything in or jump through any hoops whatsoever to score a new record high discount on the circular timepiece with built-in cellular connectivity.





The LTE-enabled Google Pixel Watch is normally available in the UK for £379, but for a presumably limited time only, you can save 26 percent (or the aforementioned £100) in your choice of silver or champagne gold colors with a charcoal and hazel strap respectively.





The black and silver models with obsidian and chalk bands respectively are themselves marked down by a cool but slightly humbler £79 right now, mind you, while all four of these cellular-capable variants are up for grabs from Google at £329 a pop after comparatively modest £50 discounts across the board.





The Bluetooth-only Amazon UK deals are... frankly not worth your time, so whether or not you think you need 4G LTE speeds on your wrist, you might as well get that feature today if it doesn't cost you much.





By no means and no industry standard perfect, the first-gen Pixel Watch is arguably one of the best smartwatches ... you can pair with a Pixel handset (and, of course, other Android phones ), packing a lot of great stuff like ECG technology, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, fall detection, and on-wrist Google Assistant support into a sleek, relatively lightweight, reasonably robust, and decidedly elegant body made from stainless steel.