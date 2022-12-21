Last chance to snag Amazon’s great deal on the Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch Android smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking, Heart Rate Tracking Watch $51 off (15%) Buy at Amazon

Amazon includes all color versions in the promotion, so regardless of which flavor you choose, you’re still getting the 15% discount: Champagne Gold with Hazel Active band, Polished Silver with Chalk Active band, Polished Silver with Charcoal Active band, and Matte Black with Obsidian Active band.The only problem is that not all colors will arrive in time for Christmas. For example, customers who order the Matte Black version won’t receive it until January 25 at the earliest. On the other hand, the Polished Silver (with Chalk Active band) should arrive between December 28-30, but if you use “free delivery,” shipping won’t happen until December 30 – January 4. These delivery dates might take into consideration where your location, so there's a chance that none of the models will be delivered before Christmas.If the Google Pixel Watch is a Christmas gift for someone, your best bet would be ordering the Champagne Gold (with Hazel Active band) or the Polished Silver (with Charcoal Active band) models. Just make sure you don’t choose “free delivery” because you’ll get them on December 29 at the earliest.All Pixel Watch models are sold by Amazon and ship directly from the US retailer, not from the Google Store. You can also return the smartwatch if you’re content with your purchase by January 31, 2023.