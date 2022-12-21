Last chance to snag Amazon’s great deal on the Google Pixel Watch

Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

Launched just two months ago, the Pixel Watch has already received some decent discounts in the last month or so. Google’s smartwatch was one of the Black Friday’s stars, as multiple retailers had it on sale. Amazon offered some discounts on the Pixel Watch too during and after Black Friday, but if you missed any of these deals, here is your (probably) last chance to snag it this year.

For a very limited time, customers can score a 15% discount on the Google Pixel Watch via Amazon. The deal is only available for the Wi-Fi version of the smartwatch, so if you’d rather go for the LTE model, you’ll have to wait for another deal.

Amazon includes all color versions in the promotion, so regardless of which flavor you choose, you’re still getting the 15% discount: Champagne Gold with Hazel Active band, Polished Silver with Chalk Active band, Polished Silver with Charcoal Active band, and Matte Black with Obsidian Active band.

The only problem is that not all colors will arrive in time for Christmas. For example, customers who order the Matte Black version won’t receive it until January 25 at the earliest. On the other hand, the Polished Silver (with Chalk Active band) should arrive between December 28-30, but if you use “free delivery,” shipping won’t happen until December 30 – January 4. These delivery dates might take into consideration where your location, so there's a chance that none of the models will be delivered before Christmas.

If the Google Pixel Watch is a Christmas gift for someone, your best bet would be ordering the Champagne Gold (with Hazel Active band) or the Polished Silver (with Charcoal Active band) models. Just make sure you don’t choose “free delivery” because you’ll get them on December 29 at the earliest.

All Pixel Watch models are sold by Amazon and ship directly from the US retailer, not from the Google Store. You can also return the smartwatch if you’re content with your purchase by January 31, 2023.
