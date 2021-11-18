Notification Center

Accessories Deals Google

Google's OG Pixel Stand is cheaper than ever as its sequel finally goes up for pre-order

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's OG Pixel Stand is cheaper than ever as its sequel finally goes up for pre-order
Today looks like a pretty good day to splash some cash on some Google-made devices and accessories and save quite a bit of money in the process, with the first-gen Pixel Stand bound to make bargain hunters even happier than the discounted Pixel 6 and 5a 5G phones.

That's because the 2018-released wireless charger is (a lot) cheaper than ever before for the next few hours only at Woot, fetching a measly $28.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.

Google Pixel Stand

Wireless Charger for Pixel Phones and Other Qi Enabled Devices

$50 off (63%)
$28 99
$79
Buy at Woot

Coincidentally or not, this killer new deal happens to take place on the exact same day that the long overdue second-gen Pixel Stand is finally up for pre-order at an identical $79 list price with its predecessor.

Although not necessarily sleeker, the upgraded wireless charger supports higher speeds of "up to 23W" for "compatible Pixel phones" like the 6 and 6 Pro, as well as maximum rates of 15W as far as third-party Qi-certified devices are concerned.

If that's enough to convince you to spend 80 bucks of your hard-earned money ahead of the holidays, you should know that the US Google e-store does not list a general shipment date for all early adopters, although most online reports seem to point to deliveries being scheduled for early to mid-December at the moment.

Pre-order the second-gen Pixel Stand right here



That means you'll probably need to hurry if you want to receive this bad boy in time for Christmas... or settle for the original model, which is available at a whopping 63 percent discount with no strings attached or refurbished compromises while undoubtedly shipping much sooner than December 10, 15, or 20.

Obviously, you'll have to be okay with lower speeds of up to 10W for your Pixel handset if you end up going the cheaper route, although on the decidedly bright side of things, the first-gen Pixel Stand is more than capable of turning your Google-made phone into a smart display of sorts as well. Pretty tough choice, eh?

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

