Google's OG Pixel Stand is cheaper than ever as its sequel finally goes up for pre-order

Google's OG Pixel Stand is cheaper than ever as its sequel finally goes up for pre-order0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's because the 2018-released wireless charger is (a lot) cheaper than ever before for the next few hours only at Woot, fetching a measly $28.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition with a full 1-year manufacturer warranty included.
Although not necessarily sleeker, the upgraded wireless charger supports higher speeds of "up to 23W" for "compatible Pixel phones" like the 6 and 6 Pro, as well as maximum rates of 15W as far as third-party Qi-certified devices are concerned.
Pre-order the second-gen Pixel Stand right here
That means you'll probably need to hurry if you want to receive this bad boy in time for Christmas... or settle for the original model, which is available at a whopping 63 percent discount with no strings attached or refurbished compromises while undoubtedly shipping much sooner than December 10, 15, or 20.
Obviously, you'll have to be okay with lower speeds of up to 10W for your Pixel handset if you end up going the cheaper route, although on the decidedly bright side of things, the first-gen Pixel Stand is more than capable of turning your Google-made phone into a smart display of sorts as well. Pretty tough choice, eh?