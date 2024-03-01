Google Pixel phones may soon get Satellite SOS for emergencies

Google's "Satellite SOS" settings as hidden in the code of the "Adaptive Connectivity Services" app on a Pixel | Source: Google News (Telegram)





Android 14

Users will also have the ability to customize their emergency contacts and set up automatic alerts in case of an emergency. Also of note is the privacy disclaimer, which states that your name, email, phone number, location, emergency contacts, and device information will be shared with both emergency services and satellite service providers if Satellite SOS is used.There is also a section where a partnership with Garmin is revealed, possibly for search and rescue and global emergency response coverage. Garmin's network covers over 150 countries across all continents, which is a good sign that support may be global.However, as this feature is not yet available nor has it been officially announced, at this time there is no way of knowing if it'll be released first as a Pixel-exclusive. Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP at Google, confirmed that this was in the works for, but judging by the impactful nature of launching a new feature like this, Google may just save this announcement for the next. Google I/O or Made by Google event.