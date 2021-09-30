Google Pixel phones can now automatically record video in emergency mode





The videos your Pixel will take with this feature turned on can go as much as 45 minutes with an approximate size of 10MB per recorded minute. As you might expect, the file then gets backed up to your Google Cloud account and will stay there for up to seven days. Of course, you can choose to delete them earlier than that.



If at any point during a recording you decide to cancel it, you can do so by taping “stop”. At the end of the recording, Google gives a 15-second window for you to decide if you want to send the video to your emergency contacts.



Another new option Google is introducing to the Personal Safety app with this update is the ability to disable the “Call emergency services” function. This will probably be useful for those who tend to activate emergency mode by mistake and want to avoid sending accidental calls.

