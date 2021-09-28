Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Apple iPhone 13 at $41/mo

 View
Android Google

Android 12.1 tips the Google Pixel Fold interface, from taskbar to split-screen

Daniel Petrov
By
0
Android 12.1 is all about the Google Pixel Fold
The next Android 12.1 version number is not even officially out yet, but a deep dive in its code reveals that Google has tailored the "minor" update entirely towards useful interface features for foldable phone or maybe tablets as well.

This was unearthed by the enterprising code-divers from XDA-Devs, who mention that with this interim Android 12 update, "Google is adding new APIs and features aimed at improving the foldable phone experience." 

Makes sense, given the imminent Google Pixel Fold phone release rumors. The company would have to launch it with a tailored interface experience, or wait for Android 13 to implement one which would push its foldable phone's release further in the future.

Google's Android interface for foldable phones


The Google Pixel Fold is expected to sport a 7.6" display with ultrathin glass cover, perhaps a homebrew Tensor chipset, and the Google Pixel 6 camera. Not too shabby when it comes to hardware but it's the software that makes or breaks phones these days, so let's see what changes will Google make to Android on the Pixel Fold.

  • Taskbar: Windows-style, allowing you to quickly switch between up to 5 apps
  • Dual pane notifications panel, Settings, and lockscreen: faster access to visually expanded information 
  • New split-screen and recent apps UI: thicker, more visible dynamic split-screen dividers
  • Open a notification in a split-screen window: long-press notifications to drag into a split-screen section
  • Dynamic power button press duration, new wallpaper and boot animation.

As you can see, Google is preparing to bring a whole new level of Android interface efficiency with the 12.1 update that will probably be ready for the Pixel Fold release, and we are especially excited to see how the taskbar and split-screen multitasking will pan out.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Apple's Beats Flex earphones are somehow pricier than ever, but not from Amazon
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's Beats Flex earphones are somehow pricier than ever, but not from Amazon
Metro by T-Mobile offers the cheapest unlimited 5G plan deal so far
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Metro by T-Mobile offers the cheapest unlimited 5G plan deal so far
Amazon's hot new fire sale makes 2019's Fire HD 10 tablet cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon's hot new fire sale makes 2019's Fire HD 10 tablet cheaper than ever before
-$94
New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and great battery life
by Joshua Swingle,  0
New OnePlus Buds Z2 leak points to ANC and great battery life
T-Mobile makes it more lucrative than ever before to switch from Verizon, AT&T, and others
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile makes it more lucrative than ever before to switch from Verizon, AT&T, and others
-$800
FCC's $1.89 billion plan to rip and replace Huawei's gear from rural networks opens next month
by Alan Friedman,  1
FCC's $1.89 billion plan to rip and replace Huawei's gear from rural networks opens next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless