Pixel Feature Drop October 2023: Here's everything new added to Google Pixel devices









Android 14 is finally here and we couldn't be happier to update our devices to the latest iteration of the world's most used operating system. However, for Google Pixel users, there is always a set of new exclusive features that keep your device fresh and current. Based on the timing of previous Pixel Feature Drops, which have historically arrived once every three months, we are overdue for the next one. The last one was released back in June, so we were expecting a drop in September. However, Google saved all the goodies to be announced alongside the release of Android 14 during the Made by Google event this morning, and these are the features we can expect to bless our Pixel devices starting today and throughout the next few weeks:

Customizable Lock Screen Clocks

Android 14 on Pixel gives you more ways to customize your lock screen, including new clocks, wallpapers, quick actions, notification displays, and Smartspace information.

Monochrome Themes

If you want a simple theme that matches your minimalist wallpaper, you can try the new monochromatic themes. These themes will give your Pixel phone, tablet, and favorite Google apps a soft and mellow look, thanks to the Material You dynamic color system.





Slow Charging Notifications

Pixel 6 and newer phones, as well as the Pixel Tablet , will now send you a notification if your power adapter or USB cable is not charging your device quickly enough, or not at all.

Interpreter Mode

Teased during the launch of the Google Pixel Fold, we will finally see the Dual Translate feature — or Interpreter Mode — on the device's outer screen come to life. This mode uses both displays of the Pixel Fold to translate conversations in real-time, with one screen displaying the English translation and the other screen displaying the Spanish translation. This will make it easier to have face-to-face conversations in different languages.





Pixel Tablet Improvements

The Pixel Tablet is also getting some new features in the October feature drop, including a streamlined navigation bar for kids and the ability to play podcasts and news through Google Assistant commands when docked in Hub Mode.





Camera Redesign

The new Google Camera app in the October 2023 feature drop makes it easier than ever to switch between photo and video modes, with a dedicated toggle at the bottom of the app. The app also features a number of other design tweaks and gesture changes, making it more intuitive and efficient to use.





Additional Features Coming to Pixel





Easier RAW image viewing and editing: RAW image editing on Pixel 6 and newer phones, along with the Pixel Tablet , is now more streamlined than ever before. You can now set your preferred RAW editor to automatically open RAW images directly from the Photos editor.

Battery Saver upgrade: Google is giving Pixel batteries a boost with a new Battery Saver design that makes it easier to extend your battery life when you need it most. You can now see exactly what's being restricted to save power and choose essential apps that can still run in Extreme Battery Saver mode. Plus, you can set Battery Saver or Extreme Battery Saver to turn on automatically at 10% or 20% battery.

App Streaming on ChromeOS: App streaming lets you start using an app on your Pixel phone and then seamlessly switch to using it on your Chromebook. This means you can keep using your favorite apps even when you're away from your phone, without having to install them on your Chromebook. You can even send and respond to messages, check on your food delivery, and more, all from your ChromeOS device.

Google Assistant improvements: With Google Assistant on your tablet in Hub Mode, you can now listen to your favorite podcasts or the latest news with a simple voice command. Just say "Hey Google, play the Made By Google Podcast" or "Hey Google, play the news," and Google Assistant will start playing the content on your tablet.





