Google's Pixel Buds Pro come with top-notch noise cancellation and a lot of color at a huge discount
While Google hasn't technically unveiled an all-new alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods and AirPods Pro this year, the search giant's big product launch event earlier this month brought a whole bunch of welcomed new features and colors to last year's high-end Pixel Buds Pro.
These are obviously Big G's prime candidate for the title of best wireless earbuds money can buy in 2023, and if you hurry, you're looking at spending far less money than usual on your favorite of no less than six different color options.
Yes, the charcoal, coral, fog, lemongrass, bay, and porcelain-coated Pixel Buds Pro are all on sale at $119.99 a pair instead of their $199.99 list price, and at least according to the official US Google e-store, this early holiday deal is scheduled to run through November 5.
But the exact same promotion is available at Amazon and Best Buy right now as well, and the two third-party retailers are not listing a clear expiration date, which could mean their respective offers will last longer... or the opposite. What will be truly interesting to see is whether or not anyone has even heftier discounts in the pipeline for Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023 in late November and early December.
That's of course impossible to say or predict at the moment, but what we know for sure is that Amazon did slash 80 bucks off the regular prices of all these Pixel Buds Pro colorways before... for a limited time... and for Prime subscribers only.
This time around, you don't need a membership or anything else of that sort to save $80 on an undeniably eye-catching pair of noise-cancelling buds with top-shelf overall sound quality, great battery life, flawless integration with a bunch of handy Google services and apps, as well as excellent all-day comfort.
Can you do better than the Pixel Buds Pro at the time of this writing? Not at their heavily reduced price, and that may well be the case one, two, four, or eight weeks down the line too.
