Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
Accessories Deals Google Audio

Google's original Pixel Buds are on sale for less than 50 bucks (brand new!!!)

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 18, 2021, 4:36 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's original Pixel Buds are on sale for less than 50 bucks (brand new!!!)
As Google is almost certainly gearing up to release a budget-friendly alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods, this seems like a fitting time to take a moment and remember the search giant's first-gen Pixel Buds.

No, we're actually not talking about the company's 2019-unveiled and 2020-released rookie true wireless earbuds effort, but rather a pair of Bluetooth wireless earphones with a long cord attached to them that are also confusingly branded Pixel Buds.

Originally priced at an arguably excessive $159 way back in 2017, these are obviously a few steps behind the times now, but if you're still not a fan of the whole true wireless concept, you might be tempted by an interesting new Woot deal to choose the OG Pixel Buds over the likes of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z.

At just $44.99, 2017's Pixel Buds are incredibly cheaper than the ultra-affordable Bullets Wireless Z, at least for the next week or so... or until the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer runs out of its undoubtedly limited inventory.

While nowhere near as sophisticated... or as well-reviewed as their true wireless successors, the Pixel Buds on sale here in black and white colors do come with a few neat tricks up the sleeve, including real-time translation capabilities, solid Google Assistant integration, and a battery life of around five hours.

Despite their advanced age, these dirt-cheap units are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, which sadly for Google, says a lot about the product's popularity. 

Before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger, you may want to know Woot can only hook you up with its own 90-day warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage that used to be provided when the Pixel Buds were still available from Google or Best Buy.

All things (and all flaws) considered, it's hard to argue with this price, especially when thinking about the fast charging support, lightweight design, convenient music playback controls, and excellent connectivity of the original Pixel Buds as well. 

Naturally, today's best true wireless earbuds can do pretty much everything better, but you'll have to spend way more than 45 bucks. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Expires in - 9h 15minThe unlocked OnePlus 8 might just be the best budget 5G phone at this price
Popular stories
Unlocked Nokia 5.4 is down to its lowest price ever
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 Pro price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
OnePlus 9 price, deals, and where to buy
Popular stories
Best deals this week: Moto G Power at Amazon and $300 Pixel 4a at AT&T
Popular stories
Google Pixel Buds are now discounted by $50 at Best Buy and the Google Store for a limited time

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 11 Pro with extremely rare printing error on back sells for a premium price
Popular stories
How to turn off the iPhone ad tracking app prompts in iOS 14.5
Popular stories
How to disable Chrome tab groups grid view on your Android phone
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Sony now focusing on mobile rather than PlayStation exclusives

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless