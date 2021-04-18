Google's original Pixel Buds are on sale for less than 50 bucks (brand new!!!)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Originally priced at an arguably excessive $159 way back in 2017, these are obviously a few steps behind the times now, but if you're still not a fan of the whole true wireless concept, you might be tempted by an interesting new Woot deal to choose the OG Pixel Buds over the likes of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z





At just $44.99, 2017's Pixel Buds are incredibly cheaper than the ultra-affordable Bullets Wireless Z, at least for the next week or so... or until the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer runs out of its undoubtedly limited inventory.





While nowhere near as sophisticated... or as well-reviewed as their true wireless successors, the Pixel Buds on sale here in black and white colors do come with a few neat tricks up the sleeve, including real-time translation capabilities, solid Google Assistant integration, and a battery life of around five hours.





Despite their advanced age, these dirt-cheap units are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, which sadly for Google , says a lot about the product's popularity.





Before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger, you may want to know Woot can only hook you up with its own 90-day warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage that used to be provided when the Pixel Buds were still available from Google or Best Buy.





All things (and all flaws) considered, it's hard to argue with this price, especially when thinking about the fast charging support, lightweight design, convenient music playback controls, and excellent connectivity of the original Pixel Buds as well.



