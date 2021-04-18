Google's original Pixel Buds are on sale for less than 50 bucks (brand new!!!)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
No, we're actually not talking about the company's 2019-unveiled and 2020-released rookie true wireless earbuds effort, but rather a pair of Bluetooth wireless earphones with a long cord attached to them that are also confusingly branded Pixel Buds.
At just $44.99, 2017's Pixel Buds are incredibly cheaper than the ultra-affordable Bullets Wireless Z, at least for the next week or so... or until the aforementioned Amazon-owned e-tailer runs out of its undoubtedly limited inventory.
Despite their advanced age, these dirt-cheap units are brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, which sadly for Google, says a lot about the product's popularity.
Before deciding whether or not to pull the trigger, you may want to know Woot can only hook you up with its own 90-day warranty instead of the full 1-year manufacturer coverage that used to be provided when the Pixel Buds were still available from Google or Best Buy.
All things (and all flaws) considered, it's hard to argue with this price, especially when thinking about the fast charging support, lightweight design, convenient music playback controls, and excellent connectivity of the original Pixel Buds as well.
Naturally, today's best true wireless earbuds can do pretty much everything better, but you'll have to spend way more than 45 bucks.