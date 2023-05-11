Google's not-new Pixel Buds A-Series are now available in a hot new shade of blue





Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds with Custom-Designed 12mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers, Flush-to-ear Design, Adaptive Sound, Beamforming Microphones, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Sea Color $1 off (1%) Buy at Amazon





The light blue paint job is called "Sea" after all (for pretty clear reasons), and the Pixel Buds A-Series are currently up for grabs in the US in a total of four different shades with no waiting or pre-order process necessary.





All four color options are naturally priced at the same $99, but while the official US Google Store and Best Buy are not offering any discounts whatsoever at the time of this writing, Amazon is somehow already listing the Sea flavor for 2 bucks under its MSRP.





That's... certainly not a lot, and if you're patient, you'll probably be able to save at least a little more in the very near future considering that a bunch of recent deals knocked the older hues down to $79 and even less at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.



