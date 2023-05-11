Save on Google Pixel 6 Pro
Trending:

Google's not-new Pixel Buds A-Series are now available in a hot new shade of blue

Accessories Google Audio
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Google's not-new Pixel Buds A-Series are now available in a hot new shade of blue
Are you looking for the perfect pair of true wireless earbuds to use alongside Google's permanently discounted Pixel 6a mid-ranger or the first-of-its-kind Pixel Fold once your pre-order is fulfilled? How about the not-new Pixel Buds A-Series in a hot new hue?

Admit it, you totally forgot about that "Sky Blue" colorway rumored a while back and leaked in all its glory last week. With so much other exciting hardware and software stuff formally unveiled and fully detailed at the I/O conference yesterday, we obviously can't blame you if you missed this comparatively low-profile launch, but the time has come to at least consider a purchase.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

True Wireless Earbuds with Custom-Designed 12mm Dynamic Speaker Drivers, Flush-to-ear Design, Adaptive Sound, Beamforming Microphones, Sweat and Water Resistant, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 24 Hours of Total Battery Life with Charging Case, Sea Color
$1 off (1%)
Buy at Amazon

The light blue paint job is called "Sea" after all (for pretty clear reasons), and the Pixel Buds A-Series are currently up for grabs in the US in a total of four different shades with no waiting or pre-order process necessary. 

All four color options are naturally priced at the same $99, but while the official US Google Store and Best Buy are not offering any discounts whatsoever at the time of this writing, Amazon is somehow already listing the Sea flavor for 2 bucks under its MSRP.

That's... certainly not a lot, and if you're patient, you'll probably be able to save at least a little more in the very near future considering that a bunch of recent deals knocked the older hues down to $79 and even less at retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

Then again, the bang for buck is pretty solid here even at $99 and even without state-of-the-art active noise cancellation in tow. That's because Google's Pixel Buds A-Series are arguably some of the best budget wireless earbuds on the market today in terms of sound quality, battery life, voice calls, comfort, and seamless Android connectivity, and in this light blue shade, they also happen to be incredibly striking.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Pixel 8 Pro ~ 1-inch camera: Google's most aggressive attempt to crush Samsung, Apple - a mistake?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless