Google Pixel Buds 2 battery size may have just been leaked

By
1comments
Accessories Google Audio
The original Google Pixel Buds Pro are a solid choice for wireless earbuds, but rumors have been swirling about their successor, the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Now, those rumors are looking a bit more substantial thanks to some recent regulatory filings, which also happen to leak one key piece of information.

As reported by 91mobiles, certification bodies in Denmark (UL Demko) and South Korea (Safety Korea) have listed what looks like the charging case for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. It carries the model number GH8tQ, and the biggest detail revealed is a potentially larger battery. The listed capacity is 650mAh, a slight bump over the original Pixel Buds Pro case, which had a 620mAh battery.

Credit: 91mobiles

While modest, the battery increase could suggest slightly improved longevity for the Pixel Buds Pro 2. Google claimed the originals offered up to 31 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation off, so a similar claim with a few extra hours isn't unreasonable.

Google Pixel Buds 2 battery size may have just been leaked
Original Pixel Buds Pro charging on a Pixel Stand | Image source: Google Store

Unfortunately, these listings are just about the charging case and offer no hints at upgrades to the earbuds themselves. Features like improved noise cancellation, new sound profiles, or even the inclusion of higher-quality Bluetooth codecs are still a mystery. It's typical for tech products to have leaks intensify closer to launch, so it's likely we'll hear more about features soon.

While Google hasn't offered any official word, the timing of these filings does suggest that a launch may be relatively close. The original Pixel Buds Pro came out in May 2022, so it's possible Google could target a similar release window for 2024, perhaps around Google I/O time. Still, this is simply speculation and tech release timeframes can be unpredictable.

If you own the original Pixel Buds Pro, there's likely no reason to consider an upgrade right now, as the current model remains capable enough for everyday use. However, if you're in the market for new earbuds, keeping an eye out for Pixel Buds Pro 2 news might be wise.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

