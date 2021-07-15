Google has quietly introduced a Pixel battery optimization feature for extreme charging conditions

All Apple iPhone 13 Pro color options leak, which bling would you pick?

Mutli-device support on WhatsApp coming soon: you will no longer need your phone nearby to chat

iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 beta: you will be able to install updates with less than 500MB storage available

Apple flying towards the first $2.5 trillion valuation on the wings of AirTags

AT&T plans to have mmWave 5G in seven airports by the end of 2021, in 25 by the end of next year

Here is Nokia's upcoming rugged 5G-enabled smartphone