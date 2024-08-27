Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship





Pixel 9 Pro XL units. Hot on the heels of those vexing reports about wireless charging issues , a new problem has just popped up on our radar, threatening to ruin the user experience for a bunch of folks who are otherwise very pleased with theirunits.

Fortunately, there's only one user (for now) complaining that "each" of their lenses are "off big time", with a few others either echoing the original poster by claiming the glitch is reserved to the telephoto camera on their own Pixel 9 Pro XL devices or weirdly noticing similar tilting behavior for the phone's 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. And for what it's worth, most affected users seem to suggest that the bug is not very easily noticeable or particularly annoying... just yet.





It's obviously not clear at the moment what could be causing the weird angles Google's new super-flagship is randomly switching to when taking photos and even when capturing video, but just like with the aforementioned wireless charging issues, the hope is a software fix of some sort will come in an update soon.





For that to happen, of course, Google first needs to be made aware of this situation, which we're not entirely sure is the case right now. As such, you are strongly advised to reach out to the search giant and "send feedback" about the new issue (with as many details as possible) as soon as you notice your phone's cameras tilting without reason or justification.