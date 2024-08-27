Another curious Pixel 9 Pro XL bug crops up, this one affecting the camera of Google's new flagship
While most early Pixel 9 Pro XL adopters seem to be delighted with just about everything their new phone is capable of, a couple of small but vocal groups of users have apparently discovered a few things wrong with Google's latest jumbo-sized handset in the last few days.
Hot on the heels of those vexing reports about wireless charging issues, a new problem has just popped up on our radar, threatening to ruin the user experience for a bunch of folks who are otherwise very pleased with their Pixel 9 Pro XL units.
As demonstrated by Redditor "lordinarius" on video, something very unusual often happens to the handset's 48MP periscope telephoto lens when the user switches from 2x to 5x zoom. You really have to see the bug to believe it (and properly understand it), and if you don't think this issue is that serious after watching the 6-second clip here, imagine that odd tilting behavior happening with all three of the Pixel 9 Pro XL's rear-facing cameras.
Fortunately, there's only one user (for now) complaining that "each" of their lenses are "off big time", with a few others either echoing the original poster by claiming the glitch is reserved to the telephoto camera on their own Pixel 9 Pro XL devices or weirdly noticing similar tilting behavior for the phone's 48MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. And for what it's worth, most affected users seem to suggest that the bug is not very easily noticeable or particularly annoying... just yet.
It's obviously not clear at the moment what could be causing the weird angles Google's new super-flagship is randomly switching to when taking photos and even when capturing video, but just like with the aforementioned wireless charging issues, the hope is a software fix of some sort will come in an update soon.
For that to happen, of course, Google first needs to be made aware of this situation, which we're not entirely sure is the case right now. As such, you are strongly advised to reach out to the search giant and "send feedback" about the new issue (with as many details as possible) as soon as you notice your phone's cameras tilting without reason or justification.
