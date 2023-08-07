Google's always affordable Pixel 7a is now cheaper than ever before





Regardless of that, there's no denying the appeal of a 6.1-inch handset powered by the same exact processor as last year's high-end Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro and equipped with a nice and (reasonably) smooth 90Hz display, especially at a discount of 11 percent.

That may not sound particularly drastic, but it's actually the deepest price cut to date for the three month-old device with no obligatory upfront carrier activation or any other strings attached. Available pretty much everywhere across the nation, the discount is good for all color options (charcoal, snow, and sea), slashing 55 bucks off an already fairly reasonable $499 list price.





In addition to the aforementioned Tensor G2 chipset and 90Hz OLED screen (or perhaps above them both), a key Pixel 7a selling point is Google's unrivaled software support, which guarantees major OS updates through 2026 and regular security updates all the way up to May 2028.





Granted, said updates are not always... perfect, sometimes causing problems rather than fixing them, but if you hurry, you're looking at spending very little money on a phone you can reasonably expect to use for many years.





That's not something you can say about a lot of Android mid-rangers today, and unlike a lot of its direct rivals in the sub-$500 price segment, the Pixel 7a also comes with a pair of objectively great cameras on its back and an undeniably hefty battery under its hood.





The 128 gigs of internal storage space and 8GB RAM count offered by the one and only existent Pixel 7a configuration are also not bad, even if a microSD card slot continues to be sorely missed from all of Google's in-house smartphones.