Save up to $200 on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro at Amazon

Two of Google’s last year smartphones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, are on sale once again. Both Google Store and Amazon offer enticing discounts on some of the best devices launched by Google in the last couple of years.

Equipped with Google’s Tensor G2 chipset, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro perform very well in almost any scenario. The main difference between the two is the size of the display and battery, as well as the camera configuration.

If you can afford it, the Pixel 7 Pro typically costs $900, but both Google Store and Amazon offer a $200 discount on the phone. The regular model usually sells for $600, but a $150 discount is now available at both retailers in case you can’t afford the arguably better device.

Unlike the Pixel 7 which comes with a 6.3-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate, the Pixel 7 Pro packs a much larger 6.7-inch AMOLED QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Neither has microSD card slot, but 128GB storage should be enough if you don’t plan on storing all your photos and music on your Pixel phone for too long.

As far as the camera goes, the Pixel 7 comes with a dual-camera setup that comprises of 50-megapixel and 12-megapixel rear-facing cameras, while the Pixel 7 Pro features a triple camera setup (50MP + 48MP + 12 MP).

Also, the Pixel 7 Pro is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, as opposed to Pixel 7’s much smaller 4,355 mAh battery. Although both ship with Android 13 onboard, these will probably be among the first smartphones to be upgraded to Android 14 when the new OS is ready.

Last but not least, these unlocked Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones work on all major carriers in the United States, so you won’t have to worry about compatibility.

