Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro drop to lowest prices ever on Amazon

On top of that, both Pixel 7 phones capture great photos and videos, so if you’re into photography, either of these phones will serve you well in both aspects. Although they’ve been released two months ago, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have already been discounted a few times during and after Black Friday However, Amazon’s current deal on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is the best we’ve been able to track to date. The previous promotion shaved around 17% off the price of both Pixels, but Amazon has an even better deal right now.For a limited time, both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are 20% on Amazon. Both devices come unlocked and will work on Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as other major carriers. The only downside is that the 128GB models are the only ones getting such high discounts.If you’re looking to buy the more expensive models, the discounts are smaller yet still worth considering. For example, the 256GB Pixel 7 Pro is 15% off, while the 512GB model gets a similar discount. The same goes for the regular 256GB Pixel 7, which is 15% right now.Each phone comes in three color options, and you can have them as early as December 23 if you choose Amazon’s fastest delivery option instead of Prime shipping.