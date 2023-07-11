Grab last year's Google Pixel 6a for dirt cheap with these Prime Day Deals

The Google Pixel 6a is a great phone, but it's even better when you can get it at a deep discount, and that is exactly what you will get today on Prime Day. Last year's midrange from Google's Pixel line is available now unlocked for $249 on Amazon and $299 from the Google Store. This is down from its regular price of $350, a $100 discount that makes the Pixel 6a one of the most affordable phones on the market.



The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor chip, a powerful and efficient processor, feels responsive and smooth, and has that iconic Pixel camera system that can take sharp photos in a variety of lighting conditions.





If you're looking for a phone with great performance, a great camera, and long battery life, the Pixel 6a is a great option. Additionally, as it is last year's model, the phone will receive guaranteed Android version updates until at least July 2025 and guaranteed security updates until at least July 2027.





Google Pixel 6a in Chalk or Charcoal Get $100 off the Google Pixel 6a in Chalk or Charcoal $101 off (29%) $249 $349 99 Buy at Amazon Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage Save $50 on the Google Pixel 6a via the Google Store $50 off (14%) $299 $349 Buy at Google





Google Pixel 6a specs at a glance

6.1-inch 1080p 60Hz display

Google Tensor GS101 processor

6GB RAM/128GB storage

4410mAh battery

18W charging speed

12.2MP main camera with Sony IMX363 1/2.55" image sensor, 1.4 μm pixel, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 77° field of view

12MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25 μm pixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 114° field of view

8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor (from Pixel 6)

152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm dimensions





The Google Pixel 6a is a great phone that offers a lot of value for its price. If you're looking for a new phone, the Pixel 6a is definitely worth considering. Especially at its current Prime Day price, it's a great deal.







