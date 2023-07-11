Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Prime Day deals are now live!
Check the amazing discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Motorola, and more.

Grab last year's Google Pixel 6a for dirt cheap with these Prime Day Deals

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Grab last year's Google Pixel 6a for dirt cheap with these Prime Day Deals
The Google Pixel 6a is a great phone, but it's even better when you can get it at a deep discount, and that is exactly what you will get today on Prime Day. Last year's midrange from Google's Pixel line is available now unlocked for $249 on Amazon and $299 from the Google Store. This is down from its regular price of $350, a $100 discount that makes the Pixel 6a one of the most affordable phones on the market.

The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor chip, a powerful and efficient processor, feels responsive and smooth, and has that iconic Pixel camera system that can take sharp photos in a variety of lighting conditions.

If you're looking for a phone with great performance, a great camera, and long battery life, the Pixel 6a is a great option. Additionally, as it is last year's model, the phone will receive guaranteed Android version updates until at least July 2025 and guaranteed security updates until at least July 2027.

Google Pixel 6a in Chalk or Charcoal

Get $100 off the Google Pixel 6a in Chalk or Charcoal
$101 off (29%)
$249
$349 99
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage

Save $50 on the Google Pixel 6a via the Google Store
$50 off (14%)
$299
$349
Buy at Google

Google Pixel 6a specs at a glance


  • 6.1-inch 1080p 60Hz display
  • Google Tensor GS101 processor
  • 6GB RAM/128GB storage
  • 4410mAh battery
  • 18W charging speed
  • 12.2MP main camera with Sony IMX363 1/2.55" image sensor, 1.4 μm pixel, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 77° field of view
  • 12MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25 μm pixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 114° field of view
  • 8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor (from Pixel 6)
  • 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm dimensions

The Google Pixel 6a is a great phone that offers a lot of value for its price. If you're looking for a new phone, the Pixel 6a is definitely worth considering. Especially at its current Prime Day price, it's a great deal.

Other Amazing Deals

Pixel 7 Pro: save $250 right now

Amazon's giving you the opportunity to save $250 on the latest and greatest Google flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro. The biggest discount is on the 128GB version, but you can get 25% off the 256GB model as well. Or 23% off the 512GB model if you want a bit more wiggle room with the storage.
$250 off (28%)
$649 99
$899 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S23 Ultra $350 OFF

Enter the world of the Galaxy S23 Ultra with the 256 GB model for $850! If you are confident that you want more storage, you can get the 512 GB variant for a full $400 off ($980)!
$350 off (29%)
$849 99
$1199 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 4 at Amazon: save a whopping 39% right now

This generous Prime Day deal discounts the Z Fold 4 by a whopping $700 right now. If you've wanted to get this fancy foldable powerhouse, but the price has been tipping you off, Prime Day has come to solve the issue! This phone is now available for regular flagship phone money. You don't want to miss this opportunity to get an eye-catching foldable beast!
$700 off (39%)
$1099 99
$1799 99
Buy at Amazon

Popular stories

This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
This rugged Garmin smartwatch with 'infinite' battery life is on sale at a phenomenal price
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale demolishes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra prices
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 preorder reservations are live: get your bonus now!
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: Crazy detailed new 4G and 5G tests yield two big nationwide winners
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
The OnePlus 11 5G flagship is on sale at virtually flawless prices for Independence Day
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Leaked internal T-Mobile memo reveals customers will receive the perfect summer giveaway
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Apple iPad mini (2021) is back to its all-time low just ahead of Prime Day
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Customize your Motorola Razr+ cover display even further with CoverScreen OS
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
Amazon's most powerful tablet is massively discounted right now
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a mind-blowing discount in time for Prime Day
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Best Buy lowers the price of the Sony LinkBuds S, making them some of the best affordable earbuds out there
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
Rugged Garmin Instinct Solar smartwatch with top-notch battery life drops to a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless