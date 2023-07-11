Grab last year's Google Pixel 6a for dirt cheap with these Prime Day Deals
The Google Pixel 6a is a great phone, but it's even better when you can get it at a deep discount, and that is exactly what you will get today on Prime Day. Last year's midrange from Google's Pixel line is available now unlocked for $249 on Amazon and $299 from the Google Store. This is down from its regular price of $350, a $100 discount that makes the Pixel 6a one of the most affordable phones on the market.
The Pixel 6a is powered by the Google Tensor chip, a powerful and efficient processor, feels responsive and smooth, and has that iconic Pixel camera system that can take sharp photos in a variety of lighting conditions.
If you're looking for a phone with great performance, a great camera, and long battery life, the Pixel 6a is a great option. Additionally, as it is last year's model, the phone will receive guaranteed Android version updates until at least July 2025 and guaranteed security updates until at least July 2027.
Pixel 6a colors (via Google)
Google Pixel 6a specs at a glance
- 6.1-inch 1080p 60Hz display
- Google Tensor GS101 processor
- 6GB RAM/128GB storage
- 4410mAh battery
- 18W charging speed
- 12.2MP main camera with Sony IMX363 1/2.55" image sensor, 1.4 μm pixel, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 77° field of view
- 12MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX386 sensor, 1.25 μm pixels, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 114° field of view
- 8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor (from Pixel 6)
- 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm dimensions
The Google Pixel 6a is a great phone that offers a lot of value for its price. If you're looking for a new phone, the Pixel 6a is definitely worth considering. Especially at its current Prime Day price, it's a great deal.
