 Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder offers - PhoneArena
Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device here!

Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder offers

Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Google Pixel 6a deals and preorder offers
After Google announced the Pixel 6a in May during its typical annual I/O developer conference where the Pixel 7 duo was also teased, the mighty budget Pixel 6a is now up for preorder with a release scheduled for July 28. 

The best Pixel 6a deals come in the form of a Google free gift bundle, if you are planning to snatch one up, but the carriers are sure to follow with even better offers.

Get the Google Pixel 6a with a preorder bonus

Preorder your Google Pixel 6a in Chalk, Charcoal, or Sage colors, and receive a free Pixel Buds A Series kit with Google's best 2022 midranger. The Pixel 6a will be released on July 28, but those who preorder early are likely to get their phones shipped before that.
Gift
Pre-order at Amazon

The noise-canceling Google Pixel Buds Pro are now up for preorder with your Pixel 6a

You can now preorder the Google Pixel Buds Pro to go with your favorite Pixel 6a color. The first major effort to create Pro earbuds resulted in Pixel Buds with Active Noise Cancellation and a whopping 11 hours of battery life on a charge.
Pre-order at Amazon

Google Pixel 6a deals on Amazon


Perhaps the best way to preorder a Google Pixel 6a is to snatch one from Amazon as the shipping will be fast and furious and Amazon will also bundle whatever deals Google has for the phone when the preorders go live at 10AM Pacific Daylight Time on July 21. The phone is available in all three official Google colors on Amazon - Sage, Charcoal, and Chalk - too.

Amazon would also carry the Pixel Buds Pro for the preorder period and after, with a very tantalizing price and available in all the official colors that Google will release the noise-cancelling earbuds in on July 28 - Coral, God, Charcoal, and Lemongrass.

Pixel 6a deals at Google


  • Free Google Pixel Buds with purchase

Despite that it also put the Pixel Buds Pro up for preorder today, Google is packaging a free pair of Pixel Buds A Series with the phone, rather than the more expensive ANC earphones with their impressive 11-hour battery life on a charge.

Pixel 6a deals at Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T


Since the GB62Z15 model of the Pixel 6a supports both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G networks, this one will be available on Verizon most likely at the price of free with a suitable 5G unlimited plan.

The GX7AS Pixel 6a version, though, is only showing sub-6GHz 5G network support, making it ideal for a cameo at T-Mobile and perhaps AT&T, as the unlocked version that Google  sells on its store will only be the one that supports all carriers, Verizon and its mmWave 5G network included.

T-Mobile and AT&T are also likely to list the Google Pixel 6a for free once it is released on their networks, as long as you sign up your soul for their 5G unlimited plan prices. The nature of the Pixel 6a's $449 price is such that it will inevitably be rolled out on their prepaid plans, too, as well as on virtual carriers like Visible.

At its own Google Fi, however, the team form Mountain View is likely to have you enjoy the best Pixel 6a deal with a plan of all and let it out for free, plus it will come bundled with the Pixel Buds A earphones just as at Google's own store.

Google Pixel 6a specs for the price


The Google Pixel 6a specs are nothing short of great for its $449 price, moreso that it comes with the same Google Tensor processor that proved itself in the image processing battle of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

  • 6.1-inch 1080p 60Hz display
  • Google Tensor GS101 processor
  • 6GB RAM/128GB Storage
  • 4410mAh
  • 30W charging speed
  • 12.2MP main camera with Sony IMX363 sensor
  • 12MP ultrawide camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
  • 8MP front camera with IMX355 sensor
  • 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm dimensions

We've heard plenty of good news about the improved camera kit on the Pixel 6a, despite the inclusion of the good ol' Sony IMX363 in the phone's photography roster. Since the rumors that the Pixel 6a could sport the 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor of the Pixel 6/Pro didn't materialize, we are only left with the ultrawide camera upgrade compared to the Pixel 5a specs, in the form of a larger sensor pixel size to get more light in.

The Pixel 5a specs include a 12MP wide/16MP ultrawide camera setup, while this kit above features a different 12MP ultrawide camera sensor with much larger individual pixels which would let it take more light in. 

When coupled with the Tensor chipset by Google and its custom imaging processor, the Pixel 6a photography should be a step above the one from the Pixel 5a so we keep our hopes high for the next Google midranger that is about to be released on July 28.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Mobvoi has just teased the next TicWatch
Mobvoi has just teased the next TicWatch
Samsung is done with the Galaxy A54 and A34 camera specs, to swap quantity for quality
Samsung is done with the Galaxy A54 and A34 camera specs, to swap quantity for quality
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price may be a tad higher than the Z Flip 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price may be a tad higher than the Z Flip 3
OnePlus shares an OxygenOS 13 teaser video on Twitter
OnePlus shares an OxygenOS 13 teaser video on Twitter
Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, possibly the last versions before iOS and iPadOS 16
Apple releases iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6, possibly the last versions before iOS and iPadOS 16
Instagram now helps you find popular places more easily
Instagram now helps you find popular places more easily

Popular stories

7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
7 million iPhone users urged to remove these 84 scammy apps charging them quietly
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
Three million+ Android users must delete these apps after Google left them lurking in the Play Store
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
iPhone 15 Pro with USB-C and Periscope zoom camera: The perfect iPhone to make Android users switch?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
Galaxy S22 Ultra periscope camera - creepy threat to your privacy, show photos: Ban long-range zoom?
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
T-Mobile is sparking controversy again with another round of post-Sprint merger layoffs
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
The iPhone is losing its biggest edge over Android, what's Apple going to do next?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless