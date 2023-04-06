The Pixel 6a is currently a real steal at Amazon; grab one now
Budget phones might be light on the pocket, but they often come with a huge trade-off: poor performance. That's just how it goes. In order for the price to be budget-friendly, manufacturers rarely make budget phones with good specs.
However, we can safely say that Google's latest budget phone, the Pixel 6a, is one of the few exceptions where budget phones also have great performance. But the best thing about the Pixel 6a is that it can now be yours for even less money.
The Pixel 6a isn't your regular budget smartphone. It's powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, which, btw, also powers the Pixel 6 and Google's previous flagship smartphone, the Pixel 6 Pro. Also, the phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space. Yes, it would have been better if the RAM was at least 8GB, but the phone has plenty of power even with this specification. And when you factor in Amazon's current discount to the performance you are getting, the Pixel 6a becomes a steal that's simply too good to pass up.
In terms of battery and battery life, the Pixel 6a comes with a 4,410mAh battery and will let you stream videos for almost 9 hours straight or browse the web for almost 14 hours before it needs to be charged. So, as you can see, Google's latest budget phone also has a great battery life in addition to its nice performance.
That's right, today is your lucky day if you are in the market for a new budget phone. Amazon currently has a huge sale on the Charcoal-colored unlocked version of the Pixel 6a, offering this amazing device at an incredible 36% discount. This means you will save $160 if you get a brand new Pixel 6a from Amazon right now.
But we know that performance isn't everything. You will probably want your next smartphone to take amazing photos as well. And the Pixel 6a delivers in that department. The phone comes with a 12MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter. And yes, this doesn't sound like much on paper, but thanks to Google's software magic, the Pixel 6a takes great photos. You will also be able to capture videos in up to 4K 60fps with the Pixel 6a's main camera.
