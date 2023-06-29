Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

This unbeatable Amazon UK deal makes the budget Google Pixel 6a even more irresistible

Deals Google
This unbeatable Amazon UK deal makes the budget Google Pixel 6a even more irresistible
The Google Pixel 7a is the tech giant's latest budget smartphone, and yeah, with a price of £449, you could say it's indeed easier on the pocket than a brand new Samsung Galaxy S23, for example. However, if you want to get a Pixel phone at an even lower price, then you should definitely continue reading ahead.

Amazon UK currently has an awesome deal on the Charcoal-colored Google Pixel 6a, offering this amazing flagship-like budget smartphone at a sweet 28% discount, letting you save approximately £112 on this nice handset.

Google Pixel 6a Charcoal color: Now 28% OFF on Amazon UK

Get the Pixel 6a from Amazon UK and save £112 in the process. The phone packs a 6.1-inch OLED screen, a Google Tensor chip, and 4,410mAh battery, which gives the Pixel 6a nice battery life.
£112 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon


However, you are probably wondering whether the Pixel 6a is still good enough and whether to go for one in 2023. The answer is that the Pixel 6a is definitely still relevant, and you should take one at a discount in a heartbeat.

The phone comes with the first-gen Tensor chipset, which is the same silicon that powers the Pixel 6 Pro, Google's ex-flagship smartphone. In addition to its high-end silicon, the Pixel 6a also comes with 128GB of storage space and 6GB of RAM, which should be enough for day-to-day stuff like browsing your Instagram, watching TikTok, and playing light games.

Despite its budget price tag, the Pixel 6a also takes gorgeous photos, which look even more amazing, thanks to Google's software tricks. And in addition to great performance and beautiful photos, the Pixel 6a packs a 4,410mAh battery, which gives the phone amazing battery life. The phone should be able to get you through an intense day, even with heavier usage.

In other words, if you want your new smartphone to have amazing performance, take great pictures, have tremendous battery life, and come with a budget price tag, then the Pixel 6a is your phone, and you should take advantage of Amazon UK's current deal and purchase one today!

