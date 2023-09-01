Snag a Google Pixel 6a with a sweet discount from Amazon while you can
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7a may be Google's latest budget phone, but if you are willing to go for a slightly older model, you will score an even better deal than a Pixel 7a.
Currently, Amazon has an amazing deal on the Google Pixel 6a in Charcoal color, offering this nice budget-friendly phone with a sweet 14% discount. This means you will save $50 on this awesome smartphone if you are quick enough and capitalize on this deal while it's available.
The Pixel 6a is powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, which, by the way, is the same silicon that powers the Pixel 6 Pro, the tech giant's previous top-of-the-line phone. Additionally, the Pixel 6a is equipped with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. All this gives the phone great performance and lets it perform day-to-day tasks like browsing the web, streaming videos, and running light games without any hiccups.
In short, the Pixel 6a may be an older model, but it still packs a punch, takes beautiful photos, has great battery life, and is still worth your money. Right from the start, the phone has been a great bang for your buck, and given the fact that it can now be yours for even less, it's even more tempting to grab one. Our advice: get a Pixel 6a with a discount while you can.
Being a true Pixel phone, the Pixel 6a comes with Google's photo processing magic, which means your pictures will look absolutely stunning. Also, the main camera can capture videos in up to 4K at 60fps so we think it's safe to say the same thing about your videos as well. In addition to that, the Pixel 6a is powered by a 4,410mAh battery, which should be able to get you through an intense day without a top-up.
