Google's unlocked Pixel 6 is still an amazing bargain at a huge $200 discount

While those killer Prime Early Access deals are now decidedly in the rearview mirror, both Amazon and Best Buy are still charging significantly less than usual for the unlocked 5G-enabled Pixel 6 in both 128 and 256GB storage variants.





We're talking about a $200 markdown across the board, which doesn't technically bring the 128 and 256 gig Pixel 6 configurations to new all-time low prices, but also doesn't require an Amazon Prime membership or upfront Best Buy activation on any specific carrier.





Perhaps most importantly, this makes the first-gen Tensor-powered Pixel 6 a whopping 200 bucks cheaper (gift cards notwithstanding) than the slightly faster but otherwise largely unchanged 6.3-inch non-Pro Pixel 7 with Tensor G2 inside.





At these deeply discounted prices, the non-Pro Pixel 6 with unlocked US 5G support is pretty much impossible to resist for cash-strapped hardcore Google fans and Android enthusiasts in general. The long-term software support will undoubtedly prove worthy of a considerably higher price point, and the same goes for the photography skills, battery life, and even the charging speeds and screen fluidity of this bad boy.





Granted, the Pixel 6 may not be as overall impressive (and especially as powerful) as, say, Samsung's "vanilla" Galaxy S22 , but at least at the time of this writing, the price difference (of $400!!!!!) is certainly large enough to tip the scales in Google's favor when all is said and done.



