Your T-Mobile account will hold no more secrets if you do this one simple thing

By
0comments
T-Mobile Wireless service
T-Mobile logo on a smartphone
Do you think you know everything there is to know about your T-Mobile account? A handy new tool available for free as a Google Chrome extension and Mozilla Firefox add-on might prove you wrong and help you find out some valuable information that's otherwise pretty hard to dig up from official sources.

That's right, this "T-Mobile Account Overview" service is in no way "affiliated with T-Mobile", and its independent developer doesn't exactly have a proven track record. But the browser extension discovered by the always resourceful folks over at The Mobile Report (who else?) promises to store, share, or transmit no sensitive data without the user's consent, doing "all processing locally" on your computer.

In short, nothing looks shady at first glance, and the info you'll be able to get on your T-Mo account with minimal effort could make your life a whole lot easier the next time the "Un-carrier" rolls out a promotion exclusive for certain plans. That's because this tool will not only show you details like whether or not you're (still) on a tax-inclusive plan and if AutoPay is enabled, but all the SOC codes on your account as well.

Think of those as individual identifiers for not just plan types, but service lines (including free lines) and all kinds of different deals and discounts like free Netflix and Hulu. These SOC codes, which you can't easily find in the T-Life app (because T-Life sucks), will allow you to immediately tell if you're eligible for a new deal whenever something like that pops up or is leaked online prior to its official launch. Isn't that nice?

What's also nice about the T-Mobile Account Overview extension is that you'll see everything you owe Magenta every month for each individual line of service and device purchased on an installment plan, as well as your total credit line with the mobile network operator. This is another piece of information that T-Mo generally hides from its customers, which can sometimes lead to unexpected down payments being required for certain smartphone purchases.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
