You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now

Unless you are made of money, the best time to buy a smartphone is when the model of your choice goes on sale. If you need a flagship Android phone, we totally recommend the Pixel 6 Pro . Google made waves last year when it revealed the Pixel 6 duo and right now, the Pro model is on sale at various retailers.





The Pixel 6 Pro has a premium feel to it and has a distinguishable design that differentiates it from almost all other phones on the market.





The phone is powered by Google's first in-house chip Tensor which is built around AI, so not only is it plenty powerful for daily needs, but it also offers better speech recognition, real-time translation, and photo processing than competing devices.





Google is not relying on machine learning alone for better photos and has equipped the Pixel 6 Pro with high-resolution cameras which churn out true-to-life, detailed images in all sorts of lighting situations, which makes it one of the best camera phones around.





Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto cameras | 11.1 MP front facing camera | 5,003mAh battery $282 off (31%) Buy at Amazon Pixel 6 Pro 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto cameras | 11.1 MP front facing camera | 5,003mAh battery $359 off (40%) $539 99 $899 Buy at BestBuy Pixel 6 Pro 128GB 6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto cameras | 11.1 MP front facing camera | 5,003mAh battery $330 off (37%) $569 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot





Other specs are equally impressive. The Pixel 6 Pro has a large 6.7 inches screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid animations and a hefty 5,003mAh battery. The phone was a little buggy at launch but most issues have been fixed.









If you are willing to spend $899, you should go for the Pixel 7 Pro by all means, but if you want to save nearly $400, Amazon, Best Buy, and Woot all have the Pixel 6 Pro on sale.





Woot is selling the phone for just $569.99 after a discount of 37 percent, but the deal is set to expire soon, so act fast if you want to save big. Best Buy has shaved $359 off the price but the retailer requires you to activate the phone at the time of purchase. And lastly, Amazon has knocked the Pixel 6 Pro down to $617.





The Pixel 6 Pro was already a better value than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro, and the discounted prices make it unmissable if you want a reliable Android phone with a unique design, swift performance, superb cameras, and long software support.