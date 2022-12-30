Save over $200 on OnePlus 10 Pro

You can grab the marvelous Pixel 6 Pro for an impossibly low price right now

Unless you are made of money, the best time to buy a smartphone is when the model of your choice goes on sale. If you need a flagship Android phone, we totally recommend the Pixel 6 Pro. Google made waves last year when it revealed the Pixel 6 duo and right now, the Pro model is on sale at various retailers.

The Pixel 6 Pro has a premium feel to it and has a distinguishable design that differentiates it from almost all other phones on the market.

The phone is powered by Google's first in-house chip Tensor which is built around AI, so not only is it plenty powerful for daily needs, but it also offers better speech recognition, real-time translation, and photo processing than competing devices.

Google is not relying on machine learning alone for better photos and has equipped the Pixel 6 Pro with high-resolution cameras which churn out true-to-life, detailed images in all sorts of lighting situations, which makes it one of the best camera phones around.

Google Pixel 6 Pro 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto cameras | 11.1 MP front facing camera | 5,003mAh battery
$282 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Pixel 6 Pro 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto cameras | 11.1 MP front facing camera | 5,003mAh battery
$359 off (40%)
$539 99
$899
Buy at BestBuy

Pixel 6 Pro 128GB

6.7 inches 120Hz screen | Google Tensor chip | 50MP main + 12MP ultrawide + 48MP telephoto cameras | 11.1 MP front facing camera | 5,003mAh battery
$330 off (37%)
$569 99
$899 99
Buy at Woot

Other specs are equally impressive. The Pixel 6 Pro has a large 6.7 inches screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for fluid animations and a hefty 5,003mAh battery. The phone was a little buggy at launch but most issues have been fixed.

Also, even though the Pixel 7 Pro is available now, it's not a significant improvement over the Pixel 6 Pro. It offers a brighter but more power-hungry display, a marginally faster chip, and slightly better cameras.

If you are willing to spend $899, you should go for the Pixel 7 Pro by all means, but if you want to save nearly $400, Amazon, Best Buy, and Woot all have the Pixel 6 Pro on sale.

Woot is selling the phone for just $569.99 after a discount of 37 percent, but the deal is set to expire soon, so act fast if you want to save big. Best Buy has shaved $359 off the price but the retailer requires you to activate the phone at the time of purchase. And lastly, Amazon has knocked the Pixel 6 Pro down to $617.

The Pixel 6 Pro was already a better value than the Galaxy S22 Ultra and iPhone 13 Pro, and the discounted prices make it unmissable if you want a reliable Android phone with a unique design, swift performance, superb cameras, and long software support.
