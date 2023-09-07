Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Amazon UK has slashed the price of the Pixel 6 Pro by 52%; save on one now

Deals Google
If you've had enough of Apple's iPhones and Samsung's Galaxy phones and are thinking about joining Team Pixel, then today is the day you will make the switch.

Amazon UK has an incredible deal on the 128GB variant of Google's ex-top-of-the-line phone, the Pixel 6 Pro, offering it for 52% off its regular price tag. After a quick calculation, it appears you now have the chance to grab a brand-new Pixel 6 Pro 128GB with a whopping, just jaw-dropping £444 discount — if you take advantage of this deal, that is.

As Google's former flagship phone, the Pixel 6 Pro delivers pretty awesome performance. It comes with 12GB of RAM and is powered by Google's first Tensor chipset. We must also note that Google has fixed many of the issues that haunted the Pixel 6 Pro at the beginning.

Also, as a true Pixel phone, the Pixel 6 Pro takes incredible photos. It boasts a 50 MP main camera and an 11.1 MP selfie shooter, both of which can record videos in up to 4K resolution. In addition to that, the phone comes with Google's software magic, which makes the photos even more beautiful. In other words, your selfies and videos will look just gorgeous.

In addition to its great performance and ability to take amazing photos, the Pixel 6 Pro offers nice battery life. Its 5,003mAh power cell on board should be able to get you through the whole day without the need to make a pit stop to charge your phone.

Great performance — check; ability to take beautiful photos — check; good battery life — check; budget-friendly price tag — check. As you can see, the Pixel 6 Pro just checks all the right boxes. This is why it will be a real shame if you miss out on this opportunity to grab a Pixel 6 Pro at such a lovely price. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab a Pixel 6 Pro at a discount now before it's too late.

