Amazon UK has slashed the price of the Pixel 6 Pro by 52%; save on one now

Google Pixel 6 Pro: Save £444! Grab a Pixel 6 Pro from Amazon UK for £444 off its price. The phone has great performance, takes beautiful photos, and is a real bargain at this price. £444 off (52%) Buy at Amazon

As Google's former flagship phone, thedelivers pretty awesome performance. It comes with 12GB of RAM and is powered by Google's first Tensor chipset. We must also note that Google has fixed many of the issues that haunted theat the beginning.Also, as a true Pixel phone, thetakes incredible photos. It boasts a 50 MP main camera and an 11.1 MP selfie shooter, both of which can record videos in up to 4K resolution. In addition to that, the phone comes with Google's software magic, which makes the photos even more beautiful. In other words, your selfies and videos will look just gorgeous.In addition to its great performance and ability to take amazing photos, theoffers nice battery life. Its 5,003mAh power cell on board should be able to get you through the whole day without the need to make a pit stop to charge your phone.Great performance — check; ability to take beautiful photos — check; good battery life — check; budget-friendly price tag — check. As you can see, thejust checks all the right boxes. This is why it will be a real shame if you miss out on this opportunity to grab aat such a lovely price. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article and grab aat a discount now before it's too late.