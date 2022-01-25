Notification Center

Android Software updates Google

February Pixel 6 update will arrive on time, may bring more than just the security patch

Anam Hamid
By
0
February Pixel 6 update will arrive on time, may bring more than just the security patch
Google may have nailed the hardware on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and the company's current flagship phones are also aggressively priced, but most users are not happy with the software experience. It looks like things are now improving on that front.

Per a post on the forum of the website of the Canadian cellular operator company Fido first spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will get the February SMR (Security Maintenance Release) on February 7, the first Monday of the next month.

That's welcome news because although it's the norm for Google to release Pixel updates on the first Monday of every month, this did not happen for the Pixel 6 range in December and January. 

Things started out roughly as Google took longer than usual to provide the release notes for the November security patch. After that, the December update was delayed a week and when it finally made it to some users, it had to be paused because it caused calling issues. Although the January update arrived earlier than expected, it was rolled out to older phones before the Pixel 6. Usually, either all the Pixel phones get an update at the same time or the newer models take precedence. 

This time around, owners of the Pixel 6 and older supported phones - at least those based in Canada - can expect a new update on February 7. Others may have to wait a bit longer for the regular update, but there is always the option of manually installing the update from Google's website. 

Fido appears to imply that the update will also have something other than the security patch, but it's unlikely to be a feature drop, as the next one is not expected to arrive until March. So, we will have to wait to find out what exactly Fido is referring to.

