February Pixel 6 update will arrive on time, may bring more than just the security patch

February Pixel 6 update will arrive on time, may bring more than just the security patch0
Google may have nailed the hardware on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro and the company's current flagship phones are also aggressively priced, but most users are not happy with the software experience. It looks like things are now improving on that front.
Per a post on the forum of the website of the Canadian cellular operator company Fido first spotted by 9to5Google, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will get the February SMR (Security Maintenance Release) on February 7, the first Monday of the next month.
That's welcome news because although it's the norm for Google to release Pixel updates on the first Monday of every month, this did not happen for the Pixel 6 range in December and January.
Fido appears to imply that the update will also have something other than the security patch, but it's unlikely to be a feature drop, as the next one is not expected to arrive until March. So, we will have to wait to find out what exactly Fido is referring to.