Save $297 on the Google Pixel 6 256GB by getting one from Amazon now

If you are on the hunt for a new Pixel phone, you are probably considering getting either the Pixel 7 or Google's current top-of-the-line Pixel 7 Pro. However, since these are the latest and greatest Pixel smartphones, be ready to shell out a huge amount of cash to get one of these bad boys.

But if you don't want to spend a lot of money on a new phone and are willing to get a slightly older smartphone, then you will be able to score a much better deal than one of Google's latest Pixels.

Currently, Amazon is offering the Stormy Black-colored 256GB variant of the Pixel 6 at a whopping 42% discount, letting you save nearly $297 on this awesome smartphone.

Google Pixel 6 256GB: Save $297!

Grab the Stormy Black-colored 256GB version of the Google Pixel 6 from Amazon and save $297 in the process. The phone is fully unlocked, takes awesome photos, and is powered by Google's first-gen Tensor chipset, which means it has good performance.
$297 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


True, the Pixel 6 is an older model now, but it still has a lot to offer. It comes with Google's first-gen Tensor chipset under the hood, which still packs a decent amount of firepower. In addition to its AI-powered Tensor silicon, the Pixel 6 has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space.

As a true Pixel phone, the Pixel 6 also takes amazing pictures. It sports a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie snapper. The main camera can shoot videos at up to 4K at 60fps. Oh, and let's not forget Google's software magic, which makes the photos even more gorgeous.

In terms of battery, Google's Pixel 6 has a 4614mAh power cell, which provides awesome battery life. With your Pixel 6, your will be able to stream videos for slightly over 10 and a half hours nonstop or browse the web for nearly 14 hours straight.

So, with the Pixel 6, you get great performance, nice cameras, 256GB of storage, and incredible battery life. All of that without breaking the bank. However, we suggest you act fast and get a Pixel 6 at a discount now while Amazon's offer is still active.

