Already value-priced Google Pixel 6 is a further $100 off today

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

The Google Pixel 6 is one of the most hyped-up phone releases of the year. Google's latest flagships pack a home-brewed chip, flaunt a fresh design, and are also attractively priced, starting at just $599. This Black Friday , the standard model has been marked down by $100 by Best Buy.





The only stipulation is that you will have to activate the device with a carrier. If you choose T-Mobile or Sprint, you will have to get a new line or new account. If you are too busy to think about this at the moment, there is also an 'Activate Later' option, but then you will only be able to save 50 bucks.









The Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inches OLED panel with a resolution of 2,400x1,080 and a 90Hz refresh rate. As mentioned before, it's powered by the in-house Tensor chip, which is mated with 8GB of RAM. The phone has two rear cameras, a 50MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide unit, and an 8MP front snapper. The device packs a 4,614mAh cell and supports 21W fast charging.





If the deal sounds lackluster, keep in mind that there weren't many Black Friday Pixel 6 deals, to begin with, and $100 is actually the most you can save on the device right now, which is not bad at all. Otherwise, you can explore the other Pixel phones that are on sale right now.