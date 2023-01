Google's ageless Pixel 6 is on sale at a new all-time low price with 256GB storage

a whole lot cheaper than their successors to the But that doesn't feel like a significant enough reason to completely disregard these stock Android 13-running bad boys as affordable alternatives to the newer and (slightly) more powerful Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, especially when they'relot cheaper than their successors to the Google -made handset throne.

Google Pixel 6 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Sorta Seafoam Color Only, Stock Android 13, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System $279 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





The non-Pro 6.4-inch Pixel 6 , for instance, can currently be had at a higher-than-ever discount of $280 from a $699 list price with 256 gigs of internal storage space. Because the Pixel 7 is normally available at the exact same price in an identical storage configuration, this may not look like an earth-shattering deal at first glance.





But at its new all-time low price, the "vanilla" Pixel 6 with 256GB local digital hoarding room is right now just 20 bucks costlier than a 128GB Pixel 6a mid-ranger. The aforementioned Pixel 7, meanwhile, is stuck at its regular price in a 256 gig variant, and apart from a newer and faster processor, its advantages over the older model are... not very easily noticeable.





Simply put, the Pixel 6 has aged almost surprisingly well, maintaining its mass appeal with a bunch of respectable specs and features earning the 6.4-incher a well-deserved spot among the very best budget phones available today.





We're talking about an excellent dual rear-facing camera system first and foremost, as well as a large battery equipped with fast charging capabilities, a high-quality AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate technology, and perhaps most importantly, pretty much unrivaled software support wrapping up in the fall of 2026.





As hard as Google has tried to fix all the bugs that have been plaguing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro user experience ever since the two first-gen Tensor powerhouses made their joint commercial debut back in the fall of 2021, quite a few issues seem to be lingering on, and more frustratingly, some new ones are surfacing in the wild as well.