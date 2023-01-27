Google's ageless Pixel 6 is on sale at a new all-time low price with 256GB storage

Save on Galaxy Z Fold4!
As hard as Google has tried to fix all the bugs that have been plaguing the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro user experience ever since the two first-gen Tensor powerhouses made their joint commercial debut back in the fall of 2021, quite a few issues seem to be lingering on, and more frustratingly, some new ones are surfacing in the wild as well.

But that doesn't feel like a significant enough reason to completely disregard these stock Android 13-running bad boys as affordable alternatives to the newer and (slightly) more powerful Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, especially when they're a whole lot cheaper than their successors to the Google-made handset throne.

Google Pixel 6

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Sorta Seafoam Color Only, Stock Android 13, 50 + 12MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System
$279 off (40%)
Buy at Amazon

The non-Pro 6.4-inch Pixel 6, for instance, can currently be had at a higher-than-ever discount of $280 from a $699 list price with 256 gigs of internal storage space. Because the Pixel 7 is normally available at the exact same price in an identical storage configuration, this may not look like an earth-shattering deal at first glance.

But at its new all-time low price, the "vanilla" Pixel 6 with 256GB local digital hoarding room is right now just 20 bucks costlier than a 128GB Pixel 6a mid-ranger. The aforementioned Pixel 7, meanwhile, is stuck at its regular price in a 256 gig variant, and apart from a newer and faster processor, its advantages over the older model are... not very easily noticeable.

Simply put, the Pixel 6 has aged almost surprisingly well, maintaining its mass appeal with a bunch of respectable specs and features earning the 6.4-incher a well-deserved spot among the very best budget phones available today.

We're talking about an excellent dual rear-facing camera system first and foremost, as well as a large battery equipped with fast charging capabilities, a high-quality AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate technology, and perhaps most importantly, pretty much unrivaled software support wrapping up in the fall of 2026.

