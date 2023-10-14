Amazon lets you snatch the Pixel 6 for peanuts making it the perfect phone to get on a shoestring budget

Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!

Google may have released its latest and greatest Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones, but budget-conscious Pixel fans in the market for a new phone should forget about Google's new shiny Pixel 8s and instead shift their focus onto another Pixel handset.

The phone in question is the Pixel 6 with 128GB of storage space, which is currently 40% off its price on Amazon and can be yours with a sweet, sweet $240 discount. If you need more space, you'll be pleased to learn that the 256GB Pixel 6 is also enjoying a nice 29% discount and can be yours for $204 off its price.

While the Pixel 6 is no spring chicken, it still has a lot to offer. It comes with Google's first-generation AI-powered Tensor chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM. This gives it a decent amount of firepower letting it deal with daily tasks like web browsing and video streaming without issues.

Yes, we agree that the Pixel 6's performance is nothing to write home about compared to newer top-tier phones. However, when you put it side by side with smartphones in its current price range, you will see that this bad boy delivers a pretty awesome performance for its price.

In addition to that, the Pixel 6 takes beautiful photos, being a Pixel smartphone. It comes equipped with a 50MP main camera and an 8MP selfie shooter and sports Google's software magic, which makes the photos look even more amazing.

Overall, the Pixel 6 may not be the first choice for someone in the market for a new Pixel phone, but it's the best option — at least at the moment — for someone wanting a phone with decent specs, good cameras, and awesome battery life on the cheap. However, Amazon's incredible discount will expire at some point, so be sure to grab a Pixel 6 with a sweet discount now while you still can.

