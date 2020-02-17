Google Polls

So how do you find this Pixel 5 leak?

Preslav Kateliev
by Preslav Kateliev
Feb 17, 2020, 9:31 AM
So, at the end of last week, we got our first glimpse at what the Google Pixel 5 might look like. Kind of...

Allegedly, there are 3 prototypes that are being worked on (this is not a first for Google), and one of them was leaked. A render was quickly made and we were presented this... funny-looking camera module.

Google is no stranger to making strange design decisions. Some hate that, some applaud that — it's always nice to see someone walking off the beaten path. But the risk of traveling into uncharted territories is that sometimes, you might fail (*ahem* Pixel3XLnotch *ahem*). So, if this thing we saw actually turns out to be real... how would you feel about that?

How would you feel about the Pixel 5 XL if it looks like that?

Vote View Result

