Top-rated eBay vendor brings Google's Pixel 3 XL down to new all-time low prices

Naturally, you'll need to settle for refurbished units lacking a valid US warranty, although if you ask us, that downside is certainly not a deal breaker at $199.95 for a Google Pixel 3 XL in "good" cosmetic condition. These ultra-affordable devices sold by top-rated eBay vendor Bidallies in a single "Not Pink" hue may have "minor scrapes or scratches" due to handling, but should otherwise work flawlessly after being "professionally tested and inspected", as well as "reconditioned by qualified technicians."





You can choose between a factory unlocked variant designed to be used on GSM networks nationwide, AT&T and T-Mobile included, and a Verizon-specific model, both of which are on sale at the exact same aforementioned price.













Meanwhile, a manufacturer refurbished Verizon-locked "not pink" unit in grade A (aka "excellent") cosmetic condition is available at the time of this writing for $219.95, although we don't expect any of these killer deals to last very long.





Keep in mind that a $320 Pixel 3 XL refurb looked like a solid bargain just a few months ago , while the Pixel 3a , for instance, typically costs $400 in brand-new condition. The high-end handset is not only significantly larger, at 6.3 inches, but also much faster, packing the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 processor, as well as a sizable 3,430mAh battery and respectable 4 gigs of memory in combination with 64 gigs of internal storage space. And let's not forget about that phenomenal 12MP rear-facing camera.



