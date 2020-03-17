T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Android Deals Google

Top-rated eBay vendor brings Google's Pixel 3 XL down to new all-time low prices

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 17, 2020, 5:50 AM
Top-rated eBay vendor brings Google's Pixel 3 XL down to new all-time low prices
Released almost a year and a half ago, the Pixel 3 and 3 XL look at least a couple of extra years older at first glance, but if you're willing to ignore the chunky bezels of the smaller variant and massive notch of the jumbo-sized model, you'll find that the decent hardware of the two high-end phones is nicely complemented by silky smooth software.

Powered by a squeaky clean version of Android 10 and guaranteed to receive timely OS updates until October 2021, these Snapdragon 845 powerhouses are no longer available in brand-new condition from many authorized US retailers or major carriers. The Pixel 3 and 3 XL cannot be purchased directly from Google either, but if you know where to look and when, you can obviously save big on list prices set at $800 and $900 respectively back in the day.

Check out the deals in "good" condition for factory unlocked and Verizon-specific units



Naturally, you'll need to settle for refurbished units lacking a valid US warranty, although if you ask us, that downside is certainly not a deal breaker at $199.95 for a Google Pixel 3 XL in "good" cosmetic condition. These ultra-affordable devices sold by top-rated eBay vendor Bidallies in a single "Not Pink" hue may have "minor scrapes or scratches" due to handling, but should otherwise work flawlessly after being "professionally tested and inspected", as well as "reconditioned by qualified technicians."

You can choose between a factory unlocked variant designed to be used on GSM networks nationwide, AT&T and T-Mobile included, and a Verizon-specific model, both of which are on sale at the exact same aforementioned price.

Check out the deal in "excellent" condition



Meanwhile, a manufacturer refurbished Verizon-locked "not pink" unit in grade A (aka "excellent") cosmetic condition is available at the time of this writing for $219.95, although we don't expect any of these killer deals to last very long.

Keep in mind that a $320 Pixel 3 XL refurb looked like a solid bargain just a few months ago, while the Pixel 3a, for instance, typically costs $400 in brand-new condition. The high-end handset is not only significantly larger, at 6.3 inches, but also much faster, packing the aforementioned Snapdragon 845 processor, as well as a sizable 3,430mAh battery and respectable 4 gigs of memory in combination with 64 gigs of internal storage space. And let's not forget about that phenomenal 12MP rear-facing camera.

$569.99 Pixel 3 XL on Amazon
$322.00 Google Pixel 3 XL on eBay

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Top-rated eBay vendor brings Google's Pixel 3 XL down to new all-time low prices
Top-rated eBay vendor brings Google's Pixel 3 XL down to new all-time low prices
-$20
NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019) is on sale across multiple stores
NVIDIA SHIELD TV (2019) is on sale across multiple stores
Amazon's ultra-affordable Fire HD 8 tablet is cheaper than ever for a limited time
Expires in - 18h 12minAmazon's ultra-affordable Fire HD 8 tablet is cheaper than ever for a limited time
-$45
Grab this mesh Wi-Fi router set at $50 off
Grab this mesh Wi-Fi router set at $50 off
Samsung Galaxy S10+ drops below £450 at GiffGaff (refurbished)
Samsung Galaxy S10+ drops below £450 at GiffGaff (refurbished)
-$120
Sony's best wireless headphones are cheaper than ever before (new with warranty)
Sony's best wireless headphones are cheaper than ever before (new with warranty)

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Iron Man just leaked the OnePlus 8 Pro in the wild, confirming quad camera system
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open
Verizon closes company-owned stores; some authorized resellers remain open

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless