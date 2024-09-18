Google Photos working on an "Ultra HDR" editing feature
Google Photos seems to be getting ready to launch a new editing option. Recently, we saw the image-flipping button being added to Google Photos, and now, there's a new editing feature that is coming to the app.
With the latest version of Google Photos (version 7.0) for Android, the folks at Android Authority and reverse engineer Assemble Debug were able to dig up another editing tool in the app, called "Ultra HRD".
There's also a new "Vibrance" option that sits next to the new "Ultra HDR" feature. Upon closer look at the symbol of the option, you can see it has the same symbol as the HDR effect option. This could pretty much mean Google may rename the "HDR effect" option to "Vibrance". Understandably, this could be done in order to avoid getting people confusing the "HDR effect" and "Ultra HDR" options.
Of course, Google will likely add the new version to the Play Store when all the new options are refined and functional, so you don't have to worry about that if you don't feel like sideloading. And, as we already stated, the features are not yet functional.
In my opinion, getting more editing options in Google Photos is great. I personally don't edit photos in this app, I use Photoshop Express on my phone instead, but that doesn't mean that many people don't use Google Photos for editing. So, adding features is always a good thing in my book.
The new feature is not functional just yet, so it's under development at the moment. It is available under the "Adjust" feature within Google Photos, and the option seems to be based on (and improving upon) the existing "HDR effect" option.
Given the fact that this feature is under development yet, it is not entirely clear what it will do. It may let you control the brightness levels of Ultra HDR images at a pixel level, which should give you more options for editing photos.
Image Credit - Android Authority
Not everyone is seeing these new options in their Google Photos app yet. Right now, the version of Google Photos available in the Play Store is version 6.99, which is clearly not version 7.0 where the changes were spotted. To get version 7.0, you have to do some sideloading and tinkering to get to the options in question.
