Google

Google Photos launches more print and canvases size options, home delivery

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Google Photos launches more print and canvases size options, home delivery
Google Photos is getting some much-needed improvements for users in the United States. Google confirmed that it’s now rolling out larger photo print sizes, a new option to get prints delivered home, as well as new canvas print sizes.

First off, Google Photos users in the United States will now have the option to have photo prints delivered directly to their home, whereas until now they would need to visit a CVS, Walmart, or Walgreens location to get them.

Customers in the US can choose between exists 4x6, 5x7 or 8x10, or four additional sizes: 11x14, 12x18, 16x20 and 20x30 prints. To have them delivered to your home, you’ll have to pay $0.18 per print plus shipping. If you don’t want to wait, you can still pick them up from the local CVS, Walgreens or Walmart in the US or 7-Eleven in Japan.

Additionally, Google announced that in the next few weeks, it will add six more canvas print size options to the Google Photos print store: 8x10, 16x16, 20x30, 24x36, 30x40 and 36x36.

