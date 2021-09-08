Google Photos launches more print and canvases size options, home delivery

Google Photos launches more print and canvases size options, home delivery0
Google Photos users in the United States will now have the option to have photo prints delivered directly to their home, whereas until now they would need to visit a CVS, Walmart, or Walgreens location to get them.
Customers in the US can choose between exists 4x6, 5x7 or 8x10, or four additional sizes: 11x14, 12x18, 16x20 and 20x30 prints. To have them delivered to your home, you’ll have to pay $0.18 per print plus shipping. If you don’t want to wait, you can still pick them up from the local CVS, Walgreens or Walmart in the US or 7-Eleven in Japan.