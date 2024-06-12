Google Phone's new "Lookup" feature is already rolling out to users
Following the announcement of its launch during the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, Google has now begun to roll out a helpful new feature for its Phone app on Pixel devices: a "Lookup" button that makes it much simpler to do a reverse number search.
Previously, if you wanted to search for an unknown number on Google, you had to go through a multi-step process. First, you'd have to copy the number from your call history, then open the Google app or your web browser, paste the number into the search bar, and finally hit enter.
With the new Lookup button, the process is much faster and more convenient. When you tap on an unknown number in your recent call history, you'll now see the Lookup button alongside the Add contact, Messages, and History options. Tapping Lookup will instantly open a Google search for the number, including the country code, so you can quickly see if there's any information available about the caller.
Google Phone app lookup tool in action | Image credit: PhoneArena
It's worth noting that the Lookup feature simply opens a Google search for the number, so the quality of the results will depend on what information is available online. However, it's still a handy tool to have at your disposal.
While the Lookup feature might seem like a small addition, it's definitely a welcome quality-of-life improvement. It can be a real time saver, especially if you frequently receive calls from unknown numbers. With just a tap of a button, you can now quickly identify who's calling and decide whether to answer or not.
This new functionality is being rolled out as a server-side update, meaning you won't need to update your Google Phone app to get it. It's currently available in version 132 of the app (the current beta version) and has been spotted on many Pixel devices.
