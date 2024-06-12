Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Google Phone's new "Lookup" feature is already rolling out to users

By
0comments
Google Phone's new "Lookup" feature is already rolling out to users
Following the announcement of its launch during the June 2024 Pixel Feature Drop, Google has now begun to roll out a helpful new feature for its Phone app on Pixel devices: a "Lookup" button that makes it much simpler to do a reverse number search.

Previously, if you wanted to search for an unknown number on Google, you had to go through a multi-step process. First, you'd have to copy the number from your call history, then open the Google app or your web browser, paste the number into the search bar, and finally hit enter.

With the new Lookup button, the process is much faster and more convenient. When you tap on an unknown number in your recent call history, you'll now see the Lookup button alongside the Add contact, Messages, and History options. Tapping Lookup will instantly open a Google search for the number, including the country code, so you can quickly see if there's any information available about the caller.

Google Phone app lookup tool in action | Image credit: PhoneArena

It's worth noting that the Lookup feature simply opens a Google search for the number, so the quality of the results will depend on what information is available online. However, it's still a handy tool to have at your disposal.

While the Lookup feature might seem like a small addition, it's definitely a welcome quality-of-life improvement. It can be a real time saver, especially if you frequently receive calls from unknown numbers. With just a tap of a button, you can now quickly identify who's calling and decide whether to answer or not.

This new functionality is being rolled out as a server-side update, meaning you won't need to update your Google Phone app to get it. It's currently available in version 132 of the app (the current beta version) and has been spotted on many Pixel devices.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung advises Galaxy phone users to download the updated Clock app
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
Samsung ends support for three Galaxy phones
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is now treating customers on both new and old plans to a free Moto razr+ 2023
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is angering even more of its customers with late price hike notices [UPDATED]
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
The next T-Mobile Tuesday freebie will give you a reason to be happy in this heat
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly
T-Mobile tries to convince customer to drop price hike-related FCC complaint, fails spectacularly

Latest News

Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Qi2 is here! Enjoy excellent chargers and mounts from ESR
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
Apple should copy Samsung for the foldable iPhone, not Huawei
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
2024 marks the death of the unique smartphone?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
Another bug on a Galaxy: is Samsung paying attention to software quality?
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
X, formerly Twitter, begins rollout of "Private Likes" as default for everyone on the platform
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
Enter premium smartwatch territory and save big on the Pixel Watch through this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless