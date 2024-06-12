Google Phone's new "Lookup" feature is already rolling out to users





Google Phone app lookup tool in action | Image credit: PhoneArena

It's worth noting that the Lookup feature simply opens a Google search for the number, so the quality of the results will depend on what information is available online. However, it's still a handy tool to have at your disposal.





While the Lookup feature might seem like a small addition, it's definitely a welcome quality-of-life improvement. It can be a real time saver, especially if you frequently receive calls from unknown numbers. With just a tap of a button, you can now quickly identify who's calling and decide whether to answer or not.





This new functionality is being rolled out as a server-side update, meaning you won't need to update your Google Phone app to get it. It's currently available in version 132 of the app (the current beta version) and has been spotted on many Pixel devices.

