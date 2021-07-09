Users in the States will now be able to pay in stores with a Google Pay virtual card

Your Google Pay balance can turn into a virtual card

This new feature will allow users to pay with money that they earned from rewards or were sent to them via family and friends in Google Pay. Before this change, you could use the app to send money, buy products or services online or in the Play Store, or transfer money out to your bank account.







Starting this week, if you live in the States, you can get the Google Pay balance card that you can request from the app itself. Google has not given a precise rollout date to users outside of the States, but the company has stated that the feature will be coming to “all Android users” soon.





