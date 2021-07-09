$30 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android Apps Google

Users in the States will now be able to pay in stores with a Google Pay virtual card

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Users in the States will now be able to pay in stores with a Google Pay virtual card
A new and welcome change to Google Pay users in the US is now coming: you will be able to use your Google Pay balance to pay in stores, reports Android Central. The new feature is currently only available in the States, but it should be available to all Google Pay users soon.

Your Google Pay balance can turn into a virtual card


Starting this week, users in the States will be able to pay using their Google Pay balance via NFC. The app will offer a virtual card that you can use in-store. Of course, this feature will only work on phones that support NFC and in stores that have NFC as a payment option.

This new feature will allow users to pay with money that they earned from rewards or were sent to them via family and friends in Google Pay. Before this change, you could use the app to send money, buy products or services online or in the Play Store, or transfer money out to your bank account.

However, you could not use Google Pay to pay in physical stores. And on top of that, when you transferred the money to your bank account, you couldn’t pay with it right at the moment as most banks need 1-3 days for the transferred funds to process.

Starting this week, if you live in the States, you can get the Google Pay balance card that you can request from the app itself. Google has not given a precise rollout date to users outside of the States, but the company has stated that the feature will be coming to “all Android users” soon.

Download the Google Pay app from the Play Store

