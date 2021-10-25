Google cuts Play Store developer commission fee from 30% to 15% for subscriptions

Google cuts Play Store developer commission fee from 30% to 15% for subscriptions0
Starting January next year, the commission Google takes from subscriptions in apps via the Google Play Store will go from 30% to 15%. This change affects specifically digital subscriptions in apps, which is, according to the company's blog post, one of the fastest-growing models for payments in apps.
Additionally, music streaming services and ebooks will be eligible for a service fee as low as 10%. This change is a part of Google's Media Experience program, which earlier this year made it so these services can have a fee of 15%.
The long-going battle for lower commission rates
Talking about these commissions started back last year with game maker Epic and Apple's legal battle, which happened again for the reason of high commission rates. For those of you who don't know, Epic Games' popular mobile game Fortnite was pulled from Apple's App Store last year when the scandal was going on.