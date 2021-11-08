Google Pay gets a shortcut menu for easier access to some of its features

Google Pay gets a shortcut menu

The new update is rolling on an account-by-account basis: it brings a new shortcut menu that appears on the app's main tab. The new menu offers four shortcuts to the most commonly used sections of the Google Pay app.



Let's explore what the newly added shortcuts are. The first one opens up the contactless payment settings page, where you can switch cards quickly. This feature is also accessible via a button at the top of the UI on the same page, but the shortcut makes reaching and understanding how to get to the feature easier.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up