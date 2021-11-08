Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G at $150 with a trade-in!

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google

Google Pay gets a shortcut menu for easier access to some of its features

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Google Pay gets a shortcut menu for easier access to some of its features
The new Google Pay app, introduced last year, which took the place of the old Google Pay app, has unfortunately not been as big of a success as Google had hoped. Now, the tech giant is adding a new shortcut menu in an attempt to make the app easier to use and more straightforward, reports 9to5Google.

Google Pay gets a shortcut menu


The new update is rolling on an account-by-account basis: it brings a new shortcut menu that appears on the app's main tab. The new menu offers four shortcuts to the most commonly used sections of the Google Pay app.

Let's explore what the newly added shortcuts are. The first one opens up the contactless payment settings page, where you can switch cards quickly. This feature is also accessible via a button at the top of the UI on the same page, but the shortcut makes reaching and understanding how to get to the feature easier.


The second shortcut leads to the send/request money page. This feature is another one that's already available lower on the app's interface. The "View offers" option now appears on the left-hand tab, while the "Track spending" option is now on the right tab. These shortcuts are all for features that are already accessible, so they most probably exist only to help you find those features more easily.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Top 5 secret new iPadOS 15 features and changes you should know about
by Rado Minkov,  0
Top 5 secret new iPadOS 15 features and changes you should know about
The AirPods Max are at a record-low price, hurry up before the deal is gone
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
The AirPods Max are at a record-low price, hurry up before the deal is gone
-$120
Moto Edge X teaser suggests Motorola's first gaming phone
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Moto Edge X teaser suggests Motorola's first gaming phone
iPhone 13 production accelerating as suppliers ease chip shortage
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iPhone 13 production accelerating as suppliers ease chip shortage
Your phone's Bluetooth could let stalkers track you
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Your phone's Bluetooth could let stalkers track you
Durability test of the Pixel 6 Pro reveals how tough it is
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Durability test of the Pixel 6 Pro reveals how tough it is
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless