Google Pay gets a shortcut menu for easier access to some of its features

Google Pay gets a shortcut menu
The new update is rolling on an account-by-account basis: it brings a new shortcut menu that appears on the app's main tab. The new menu offers four shortcuts to the most commonly used sections of the Google Pay app.
Let's explore what the newly added shortcuts are. The first one opens up the contactless payment settings page, where you can switch cards quickly. This feature is also accessible via a button at the top of the UI on the same page, but the shortcut makes reaching and understanding how to get to the feature easier.
The second shortcut leads to the send/request money page. This feature is another one that's already available lower on the app's interface. The "View offers" option now appears on the left-hand tab, while the "Track spending" option is now on the right tab. These shortcuts are all for features that are already accessible, so they most probably exist only to help you find those features more easily.