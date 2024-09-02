Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!

Google Opinion Rewards app hits 100 million downloads on the Play Store

Google Opinion Rewards, the app that offers users free Play Store credit in exchange for answering surveys and sharing location data, has recently hit 100 million downloads on the Play Store. This milestone comes four years after the app reached 50 million downloads, highlighting a steady but slow growth.

The app's core function is simple: users answer surveys about their experiences and preferences, and in return, they receive Google Play credits that can be used to purchase apps, games, movies, books, and even subscriptions like YouTube Music. This proposition has proven attractive to many Android users, but it comes with a caveat: the app requires access to users' location history and can ask questions about places they've visited. This data collection has raised privacy concerns among some users, leading them to avoid the app altogether.

Despite these concerns, Google Opinion Rewards remains a popular way to earn Play Store credit. The credits earned can be combined with those from the Play Store Rewards program, allowing users to accumulate a significant amount of credit for digital purchases. The app's appeal is further enhanced by the fact that the credits aren't limited to just app purchases; they can be used for a variety of content on the Play Store.



The slow growth in downloads over the past four years could be attributed to several factors. One possible reason is the limited availability of the app. According to Google support pages, Opinion Rewards is currently available in only 30 countries. This limited reach naturally restricts the app's potential user base. Additionally, the privacy concerns associated with the app might be deterring some users from downloading it, even if they are interested in earning free Play Store credits.

Considering this, Google Opinion Rewards reaching 100 million downloads is a significant achievement. It demonstrates the app's popularity and the appeal of earning free Play Store credit. However, the slow growth and the ongoing privacy concerns highlight the challenges the app faces. As privacy becomes an increasingly important issue for users, Google will need to address these concerns and find ways to balance the benefits of data collection with user privacy expectations.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

