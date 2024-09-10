The affordable 'Google One Lite' plan spotted in the wild by some users in India
The rumored earlier Google One Lite plan has been spotted in the wild now by the folks at Android Authority, and seems to have been made available in certain regions at the moment. Google One is Google's cloud storage option and gets you more storage across Google services like Google Photos, Google Drive, Gmail, and more.
There are no extra features beyond the 30 gigs of storage with the Google One Lite plan. If you're interested in features such as even more storage, family sharing, and Google Photos editing features, for example, you will have to subscribe to the Google One Basic plan, which in India costs twice the Google One Lite Plan (and $1.99 in the US).
The plan isn't officially announced yet though, it's just been spotted by some users based in India. It is unclear at this moment when the plan will be made available to other regions, and if it will be offered at all in the United States. When we know more, we'll make sure to let you know.
Meanwhile, I'm always in for companies to offer cheaper plans, and any additional option that companies offer is a great choice in my book. So, I'm hopeful that Google will spread this plan to other corners of the world soon too.
Higher tiers of the Google One plan also give you access to generative AI features powered by Gemini across Google's ecosystem. Android Authority earlier discovered that Google is working on another tier for Google One, which is a more affordable option and is called Google One Lite. Now, it's started quietly rolling out to some regions of the world.
For the moment, some users in India have it. The Google One Lite plan costs Rs. 59 per month (~$0.70) for users in India who have it. For this price, you can enjoy 30GB of storage, which is twice the 15GB of storage that Google is currently offering for free.
Image Credit - Android Authority
