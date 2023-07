Google is going to let you make your own AI model through NotebookLM and testing begins soon

useful

I like to say that the most important breakthroughs in tech are the ones that can impact everyone, regardless of position or industry, in a meaningful way. And NotebookLM absolutely sounds like just that.

Hey there. Have you tried ChatGPT yet? Have you used any of those free AI image generators? Are you excited for your phone's assistant to actually become? Are you itching to get features like this on some of the best phones that are to come out in the future?Well, then, you should know that this future is almost nigh. After all, Google spent probably about 70% of its entire I/O 2023 presentatio n talking about AI. After which they gave 20 minutes of spotlight-time for the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold (which, of course, will get AI-enabled features).But we’re eager to test out AI-fueled thingsAnd Bard isn’t available worldwide yet, so… How about Project Tailwind ( which is now called NotebookLM )? About which, by the way, Google flexed with getting developed in about two weeks. So there. FeelaboutBut what is thisNotebookLM thing about? It’s aboutthe notebook. But no, not the laptop thing, but more like… The, classical, textbook notebook that you write with a pen on (we used to do thatback in the day).But here’s the twist: NotebookLM takesandbased on that information. Which enables you to do cool things such as:And, presumably,more. Now, if this sounds like the ultimate way to get your schoolwork sorted and utilized, then I can only confirm that.But here’s the thing: this goesjust schoolwork. This tool can help you create and navigate databases or rules and guidelines for different types of hardware and software, or even simple things like a maintaining a cookbook.Here’s an example of how that last one would go:And if you agree with my statement, then you need to know that NotebookLM will begin a gradual release to the public from here on out. If you can’t wait to try it out, then you should sign up to get notified through this link . Then comes the painful part: the waiting. But for a project like this? I can be a bit more patient