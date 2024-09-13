Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
Google News may be working on a redesign to its 'Home' tab

Google News is one of the apps to get the biggest headlines from around the world all in one place. Although Google gets you the news even in the Google app, if you want a place specifically centered on News on Android, you're likely browsing through Google News quite often.

Now, the folks at Android Authority have found references about an upcoming change to Google News in the latest version of the app ( 5.115.0.670880469). It seems, judging by the discovered info, that Google is looking to bring the Google News app a new look for its home tab.  

The new look is, of course, not yet officially released, so we don't know when it will get its public launch. Right now, if you launch the Google News app like normal, you'll see the same News interface that we're familiar with. But the update Google is working on will be dropping the "For You" and "Headlines" tabs as you can see below:



It's a more simplified look. Although we can see the dates that are currently showing there don't look quite right, it may be because the feature is still being worked on and most likely, it will show the current news once it's been developed fully and officially launched.

There's also info that work is going on to move the app over to a new framework, but this shouldn't have any effect that you would notice as an end-user.

For now, this new UI, as we already mentioned, is not publicly available. I believe it will take some time for it to show up, and should be more refined (and with accurate, current news shown) by the time it launches. For now, it seems a bit simpler than probably what it should be, but we'll see how Google decides to further work on it down the line and what additional changes it will undergo.

I personally think that working on making the interface of an app more user-friendly and more streamlined is a good thing. I'm always in for redesigns if they bring something better to the table. We'll see if this one does, so for now, stay tuned!
