Material You widgets are now live on the Google News app

Remember when we told you about the upcoming new version of the Google News app for Android devices? Well, it’s now up and running! Personalization and modernization must have been what Google is striving to achieve, for the 5.82 version sports several new Material You widgets. Those are, of course, the “Quick View” and “List View.”

The “List View” mode is a 3x2 widget that allows you to see one news article at a time. If you tap on it, you’ll get to the article. There’s a “Full Coverage” button at the bottom-right corner, which allows you to open the feed. On the top end, you can see a Google News icon. Tapping on that one leads you to the dedicated “For You” tab.

If you expand the “Quick View,” you can see the other new Google News Material You widget, called “List View.” Here, you can scroll through several different articles (up to seven.) All of those have their cover image included. The List View mode can take up the whole screen. In all fairness, though, the old widget possibly is more user-friendly because it doesn’t require the user to manually scroll in order to view all the stories they want.
 

The Google News app for Android received its last update on June 13. The new ’version 5.82,’ features the previously mentioned Material You changes. However, the stocks widget, which became part of the Google app for brief, wasn’t available at the time of writing and has, in fact, been pulled. Another widget many users still anticipate is the Google TV widget. It was introduced for some Pixel devices in February and allowed users to remotely control their smart TVs. However, the widget still isn't available en masse.

