Material You widgets are now live on the Google News app



If you expand the “Quick View,” you can see the other new Google News Material You widget, called “List View.” Here, you can scroll through several different articles (up to seven.) All of those have their cover image included. The List View mode can take up the whole screen. In all fairness, though, the old widget possibly is more user-friendly because it doesn’t require the user to manually scroll in order to view all the stories they want.





The Google News app for The Google News app for Android received its last update on June 13. The new ’version 5.82,’ features the previously mentioned Material You changes. However, the stocks widget, which became part of the Google app for brief, wasn’t available at the time of writing and has, in fact, been pulled. Another widget many users still anticipate is the Google TV widget. It was introduced for some Pixel devices in February and allowed users to remotely control their smart TVs. However, the widget still isn't available en masse.