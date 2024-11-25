Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
Black Friday 2024 is a week early! Grab excellent discounts now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Google working on consolidating Gemini menus and options for simplicity

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Software updates Apps Google
Gemini's logo and tagline "A truly helpful personal AI assistant" next to a phone.
Gemini for Android has quite a few menus and buttons that aren't entirely intuitive, and it seems Google will be consolidating them in the future in a singular menu for simplicity and ease of access.

Gemini is now replacing Google Assistant, bringing AI smarts. However, for some, this transition isn't very simple. In fact, Gemini and generative AI in general is a pretty new tech and as such, it's evolving quite quickly and often changing and getting new capabilities.


Gemini has so many new features that it's now become pretty hard to navigate, in comparison to the simple Google Assistant.

The folks at Android Authority were able to find hints in the code of the Google app v15.46.36 that show that Google is working on simplifying the AI assistant's menus and options.

Right now, you can long-press on Gemini's response for options like Export to Docs, Create public link, and more. You also have access to a separate menu if you press the three-dot menu button at the bottom right of the response - there, you have options like Select text, Modify response, and more. Also, you can rate responses with the buttons in the bottom row.

With Gemini constantly evolving, it would make sense for people to be getting confused about where a given option may be.


A future update would be able to show a single menu in Gemini for all the options. Basically, you would be able to long-press on the response or use the three-dot menu to get to this new menu. It will house the rating button alongside options like Export to Docs, Create public link, and other post-response options.

Right now, this change is not yet live in the Google app. It is not clear at this moment when this change will be made available to the public.

I like that Google is working on consolidating options within Gemini. I can see this becoming even more important in the future as the generative AI assistant gets more and more features.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
T-Mobile customers shopping online can get a free Pixel 9 by only paying taxes
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
Best Buy is making you a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Black Friday offer you can't refuse
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
T-Mobile's epic Black Friday 2024 deals are here with free iPhones, Pixel 9s, Galaxy S24s, and more
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Google Maps helps thieves find their next target but you can stop them from making you a victim
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
At $150 off, the top-notch Sennheiser Momentum 4 are a must-have this Black Friday
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
CEO Carl Pei tells us how nothing became Nothing
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Maximize your Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Black Friday savings with a big discount AND an Amazon gift card now
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Amazon boosts its Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday discount to $200 with 128 and 256GB storage
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Honor 300 Ultra leaks in high-resolution renders
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
Realme GT Neo7 tipped to pack insanely huge battery
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless