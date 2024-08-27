Google Messages to receive a much-needed update to improve RCS media quality

Optimized for chat: Send faster with reduced quality

Original quality: Send with no changes to quality, uses more data





Once you make your selection, this option will apply to all current and future chats.



This update is a big deal for a couple of reasons. First, it means that Android and iPhone users will finally be able to share high-quality media with each other seamlessly. No more blurry photos or pixelated videos. Second, it shows that Google is committed to improving the RCS experience. They're listening to user feedback and making the necessary changes to make RCS a viable alternative to traditional SMS.





It's also worth noting that this update is just one of many that Google has made to Google Messages in recent months. The company has been working hard to improve the app's overall experience, and it's clear that they're committed to making it the best messaging app on the market.



That said, there are still a few unknowns. We don't know when this feature will roll out to all users, and we don't know when Apple will fully enable RCS support on all iPhones, as it is still in beta. However, it's likely that both of these things will happen in the near future.