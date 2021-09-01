Android 12 to include redesign for Google Messages attachments UI

Android 12 to include redesign for Google Messages attachments UI0
Google Messages allows users to send SMS messages to iOS users and those using a non-RCS Android-flavored messaging app. When using it to communicate with other Android phones running Google Messages, you are connecting via Rich Communication Services (RCS). Instead of using a cellular connection, RCS works with data allowing it to be used via Wi-Fi.
As noted by 9to5Google, the Google Messages app is getting a redesign of the attachments menu that shows you everything you can send on a message besides text. When viewing a conversation, tap on the "+" button to open a grid that expands when you scroll up. The grid shows circular buttons (in color!) that deliver GIFs, Stickers, Files, Location, Contacts, Schedule Send, Weather, Restaurants, and Movies.