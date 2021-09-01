Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy S21 with Unlimited plan at $33/mo

 View
Android Software updates Apps Google

Android 12 to include redesign for Google Messages attachments UI

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
Android 12 to include redesign for Google Messages attachments UI
Google Messages allows users to send SMS messages to iOS users and those using a non-RCS Android-flavored messaging app. When using it to communicate with other Android phones running Google Messages, you are connecting via Rich Communication Services (RCS). Instead of using a cellular connection, RCS works with data allowing it to be used via Wi-Fi.

RCS also allows the user to type up to 8,000 characters instead of only 160. It allows for the use of read receipts, the sharing of larger video files, end-to-end encryption on one-to-one messages, and more. No more blue bubble jealousy for Android users who have blue bubbles of their own when engaged in RCS-to-RCS messaging.

As noted by 9to5Google, the Google Messages app is getting a redesign of the attachments menu that shows you everything you can send on a message besides text. When viewing a conversation, tap on the "+" button to open a grid that expands when you scroll up. The grid shows circular buttons (in color!) that deliver GIFs, Stickers, Files, Location, Contacts, Schedule Send, Weather, Restaurants, and Movies.

The Google Messages attachment redesign has been spotted only on devices running the Android 12 beta. With Android 12 expected to drop sometime this month, it won't be long until those using Google Messages get to experience the new UI.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Which country has the cheapest mobile data? The most expensive? Find out where the U.S. ranks
by Alan Friedman,  0
Which country has the cheapest mobile data? The most expensive? Find out where the U.S. ranks
Report estimates how much your iPhone 12 model will be worth once the 2021 series is launched
by Alan Friedman,  2
Report estimates how much your iPhone 12 model will be worth once the 2021 series is launched
These states can legally store ID, driver's license in Apple Wallet with iOS 15
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
These states can legally store ID, driver's license in Apple Wallet with iOS 15
AT&T asks the FCC to review and possibly block T-Mobile from buying more 5G mid-band spectrum
by Alan Friedman,  2
AT&T asks the FCC to review and possibly block T-Mobile from buying more 5G mid-band spectrum
Samsung's 200MP monster sensor could be announced tomorrow
by Doroteya Borisova,  5
Samsung's 200MP monster sensor could be announced tomorrow
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  2
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless