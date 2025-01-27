Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read

Receive the latest Apps news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Given that the message bubble is also blue, the updated read receipt design stands out more, making this a meaningful change.The updated receipts started rolling out last week but it hasn't made it to all users. More specifically, it appears that it's only been deployed to users who experienced a redesign that involved relocating the read receipts from below the message bubble to inside it.For some users, the new indicators are only live in the main message list, with the actual chats still maintaining the old design.Google also appears to be testing a subtle animation for sending texts, according to an earlier report. Another change that may be rolled out in the future is adding threaded replies to media attachments. The company may also let you react to images and videos after tapping on them instead of having to long-press on them in the full chat summary.