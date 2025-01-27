Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 pre-orders
Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Pre-ordering a Galaxy S25 gives you $300 of Samsung Credit, and extra savings of up to $900 via trade-in.

Google Messages now makes it easier to see if you have been left on read

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps Google
Google Messages read receipts redesign
Google Messages continues to tweak read receipts to ensure better visibility and add a bit of flair.

As previously hinted, the message delivery status indicator has been slightly redesigned. Per 9to5Google, Google is testing a minor RCS read receipts design that makes them more visible.

Google has essentially swapped the colors for a minor but impactful change. Previously, the checkmarks were white and they resided in a blue circle. After the change, the circle is white and the ticks are blue.



Given that the message bubble is also blue, the updated read receipt design stands out more, making this a meaningful change.

The updated receipts started rolling out last week but it hasn't made it to all users. More specifically, it appears that it's only been deployed to users who experienced a redesign that involved relocating the read receipts from below the message bubble to inside it.

For some users, the new indicators are only live in the main message list, with the actual chats still maintaining the old design.

Google also appears to be testing a subtle animation for sending texts, according to an earlier report. Another change that may be rolled out in the future is adding threaded replies to media attachments. The company may also let you react to images and videos after tapping on them instead of having to long-press on them in the full chat summary.

As is often the case with Google Messages updates, none of these changes appear significant on their own, but it's small tweaks like these that improve the user experience in the long run.

Also, with Samsung Messages and a couple of carrier texting apps getting retired or deprecated to boost Google Messages and RCS adoption, it's more important than ever for the company to make continuous improvements to its messaging app.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.jpg
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
Samsung has reportedly decided to 'freeze' Galaxy S25 series prices at the eleventh hour
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
T-Mobile's insane Galaxy S25+ launch deal makes the phone free with broken trade-ins
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Leaked T-Mobile document suggests some users might have more price hikes in their future
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
Samsung Galaxy S25 prices won't increase and that's not a good thing
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video
iPhone SE 4 shown off clear as day in new leaked video

Latest News

Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Second Verizon price hike announced in less than a month
Overdue Apple Watch accessory could be behind changes being made to Apple Stores
Overdue Apple Watch accessory could be behind changes being made to Apple Stores
Samsung is selling a $50 Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Samsung is selling a $50 Bluetooth S Pen for Galaxy S25 Ultra
Apple Watch saves skier who fell 1,000 feet injuring his leg in freezing weather
Apple Watch saves skier who fell 1,000 feet injuring his leg in freezing weather
Apple's AR glasses are at least 3 years away but could copy the iPhone when it enters the market
Apple's AR glasses are at least 3 years away but could copy the iPhone when it enters the market
Samsung's Galaxy tech takes center stage in sustainability efforts
Samsung's Galaxy tech takes center stage in sustainability efforts
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless