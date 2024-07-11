Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon

By
0comments
Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
Google Messages is reportedly working on new features that will allow users to share photos and videos with fun avatars and 3D effects, much like Snapchat's popular Lenses feature. This is according to an APK breakdown of the app's code, which suggests that the feature is still in development and unknown when it will be released to the public.

If the feature does make it to a public release, it could offer a new way for users to express themselves and add some personality to their messages. The 3D effects appear to mimic the user's facial movements, with some effects covering the user's face entirely and others adding accessories like hats or glasses.

The feature in action shows a new button in the app's camera UI that brings up a carousel of available effects. Users can tap on the icons in the carousel to trigger the effects, and then capture a photo or video using the shutter button. Below are the nine effects that are hidden in the current version of Google Messages:
  • Bunny
  • Glasses
  • Dinosaur
  • Film Noir
  • Glowing hat
  • Runner
  • Portrait touch-up
  • Strawberry
  • Valentine's Day panda

Google Messages Snapchat-like 3D filters hidden in the code | Images credit — Android Authority

However, it is possible that Google may add more effects before the feature is released to the public. The company has not yet shared any official information about the feature or a possible release timeline, but if testing works out and the company decides to roll it out, it is expected that more details will follow.

The addition of Snapchat-like filters to Google Messages could be a welcome change for users who are looking for new ways to express themselves and add some personality to their messages. It will be interesting to see how this feature develops and how it is received by users if and when it is eventually released.

It is clear that Google is investing heavily in Google Messages, and it is likely that we will see even more new features and improvements in the future. The app is already one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and it is only going to become more popular as Google continues to add new features and make it more user-friendly.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

