Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon

Google Messages Snapchat-like 3D filters hidden in the code | Images credit — Android Authority





However, it is possible that Google may add more effects before the feature is released to the public. The company has not yet shared any official information about the feature or a possible release timeline, but if testing works out and the company decides to roll it out, it is expected that more details will follow.The addition of Snapchat-like filters to Google Messages could be a welcome change for users who are looking for new ways to express themselves and add some personality to their messages. It will be interesting to see how this feature develops and how it is received by users if and when it is eventually released.It is clear that Google is investing heavily in Google Messages, and it is likely that we will see even more new features and improvements in the future. The app is already one of the most popular messaging apps in the world, and it is only going to become more popular as Google continues to add new features and make it more user-friendly.